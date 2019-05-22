Arsenal Kits 2019/20: Images of Retro Style adidas Home & Away Shirts Leak Online

Images have surfaced online seemingly confirming the new Arsenal home and away kits after forward duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been pictured modelling the 2019/20 shirts.

Next season's strip is the first of the club's new five-year partnership deal with adidas and has seen the sportswear giants throwback to Gunners' kits of previous years with some retro designs.

Leaked by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, the new strips were always expected to evoke memories of the iconic kits of the late 1980's, during adidas' first stint as kit partner. The home shirt features red with white sleeves and three white stripes on the shoulders. Both the collar and sleeve cuffs are mainly white with navy and red striping, inspired by home kits worn between 1986-1990.

The away kit was also expected to feature designs of previous seasons, with the 'bruised banana' yellow a classic favourite among Gunners supporters. Yellow with dark blue logos feature prominently while a subtle striped design is across the front. The same three stripes, sit on the shoulders and collar, although the collar has a more simple rounded effect this time.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Along with the yellow top are navy shorts and yellow socks.With the club's current deal with Puma set to expire in July, fans won't be able to get their hands on the kits until that time, when the adidas deal worth £60m-per-year comes into effect.

Fans will be pleased to see a return to the retro kits of before the millennium, although whether or not the Premier League side will be able to don them in the Champions League next season is yet to be decided. Unai Emery's men take on Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday, knowing victory will secure them a place in Europe's elite club competition next season.