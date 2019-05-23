Bayern President Confirms Club's Pursuit of Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the club are in talks with Manchester City over the transfer of German winger Leroy Sane.

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the club are in talks with Manchester City over the transfer of German winger Leroy Sane.

Despite recently lifting the Bundesliga title for the seventh consecutive season, Die Roten are set for a major overhaul of their squad this summer and have reportedly made the City star their No. 1 target.

With club stalwarts Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both leaving Bavaria at the end of this campaign, Bayern are in need of some new faces in the wide positions and Sane is seen as the perfect addition to their squad.

Hoeness has now revealed the German champions are seeking a deal for the 23-year-old, who has struggled for game-time under City boss Pep Guardiola this season, completing the 90 minutes on just 16 occasions throughout the campaign.

Hoeness told German news outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung: "We are dealing with this player."

It is not yet known how much Bayern would have to pay to secure Sane's services although it is expected to be close to the club-record £68m they spent on Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, who will join the club this summer.

The German side had previously been chasing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, making a £35m bid for the England international in January, however the player's recent long-term Achilles injury means they have now switched their attention to Sane.

The Germany international saw himself ousted from City's lineup for the majority of this season, with Guardiola preferring to play Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in the wide areas.

That has led to Sane starting just 21 games in the Premier League during this campaign, although he still managed to get 10 goals and 10 assists in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message