Inter vs Empoli: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter take on Empoli in each side's final game of the Serie A season at San Siro on Sunday as I Nerazzurri look to secure a top four finish.

This game is the pick of the Serie A games to watch with both teams desperate for points to achieve their desired finishes to the 2018/19 campaign. Inter are battling for Champions League qualification next year while Empoli are staving off relegation at the foot of the table.

Check out 90min's preview of Sunday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off Sunday 26 May What Time Is Kick Off 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream?

Premier Sports 1 Referee? Luca Banti

Team News

Sime Vrsaljko is Inter's only certain absentee, while Stefan de Vrij is a doubt. However, you can expect some changes to be made after Inter lost 4-1 to Napoli last week.

Mauro Icardi looks set to start over Lautaro Martinez after being introduced around half-time last weekend and Matias Vecino could be used in the midfield over Roberto Gagliardini.

Empoli will likely field an unchanged side from the team that beat Torino 4-1 with Rade Krunic unlikely to return from injury this week.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi. Empoli Dragowski, Maietta, Silvestre, Dell'Orco, Bennacer, Di Lorenzo, Pajac, Acquah, Traore, Farias, Caputo.

Head to Head Record

Inter have a strong record against the Azzurri, having won the last five meetings between the sides, four of which Empoli failed to score in.

The last meeting between these two sides came in December last year when Inter emerged as 1-0 winners in Tuscany after a 72nd minute strike from Keita Balde Diao.

Empoli's last point against Inter came back in 2015 in a 0-0 draw, but they'll need more than just the one point to guarantee safety on Sunday.

Recent Form

When it comes to form Empoli have the edge, having won their last three to lift themselves out of the relegation places, including wins against Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

Inter are coming off the back of a crushing defeat to Napoli and have only won one in their last five matches. They'll be desperate to finish the season with all three points in their final game.

With Inter in desperate need of a win and Empoli's surprisingly strong form in the relegation battle, this game could go either way and goals are to be expected with both teams participating in 4-1 scorelines last time out.

Here's how each team has performed over their last five matches:

Inter Empoli Napoli 4-1 Inter (19/5) Empoli 4-1 Torino (19/5) Inter 2-0 Chievo (13/5) Sampdoria 1-2 Empoli (12/5) Udinese 0-0 Inter (4/4) Empoli 1-0 Fiorentina (5/5) Inter 1-1 Juventus (27/4) Bologna 3-1 Empoli (27/4) Inter 1-1 Roma (20/4) Empoli 2-4 SPAL (20/4)

Prediction

Empoli have been in great form and will give everything to take all the points. However, they're lacking in attacking threats to cause too many problems to the Inter backline.

Inter need a win to make the top four and in front of a packed out San Siro they should have enough to get the job done.

This game should be one to expect goals with the result eventually going Inter's way and Empoli facing relegation.