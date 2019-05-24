Photos: Leicester City Delight Fans With Unveiling of New 2019/20 Away Kits

Leicester City fans have expressed their delight after the club released images of their new away kits ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 2015 Premier League champions will be wearing a pink strip for the first time in their history and supporters have revealed how happy they are with the new selection on offer at the King Power Stadium.

Alongside the bright strip is a more conventional all-black offering which has also impressed the Leicester faithful. In fact, fans of all clubs have taken to Twitter in droves to laud both outfits, with the pink kit particularly getting significant attention on the social media site.

🆕



Pre-order your Leicester City 2019/20 adidas away shirts now!



📲 https://t.co/mAm6iSBUnE pic.twitter.com/FrvUTfB5Ur — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 24, 2019

Leicester's away kits are beautiful pic.twitter.com/imFbUTjdr1 — ASG (@ahadfoooty) May 24, 2019

Leicester City have dropped their new away kits for next season.



That pink one. 🦊😍 pic.twitter.com/FhVmdYpvJN — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 24, 2019

While the new shirts have certainly proved popular with supporters, the design is not exclusive to the Foxes; with adidas also selling the pink shirt as a standard top with no crest and no sponsorship.

This has caused some aggravation amongst fans as the official club merchandise will cost £55, nearly double the price the generic tops are sold for.

Leicester City are charging fans £55 for their new away kit..



That's one expensive badge. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/bWyba3DHEE — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 24, 2019

Whichever version fans will wear though, there is sure to be a lot of pink at Leicester matches next season as the club look to build on an impressive end to the most recent campaign.





Since new boss Brendan Rodgers took over at the end of February the team have been in good form, losing just three times in their final ten fixtures, a run which ultimately led to a ninth placed finish in the league.

The 46-year-old will look to improve on that next season as he aims to get his side back into the European places, something they certainly appear to be capable of based on his time in charge so far.





It is safe to say that, in more ways than one, the future looks bright for the Foxes.