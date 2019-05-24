Romelu Lukaku: 6 Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sell the Forward to Inter

When Man Utd announced they had poached Romelu Lukaku from the hands of Chelsea during the summer of 2017, fans around the globe were overjoyed with what was perceived as a stellar piece of business. United had signed a proven Premier League goalscorer and straight from under the nose of a rival - does it get any better than that?

Well, yes, in fact it does - you can get a player who is actually worth £75m rather than introducing a striker who in all honestly isn't up to the task at the world's biggest club.

With speculation over Lukaku's future amid reported interest from Inter, let's breakdown the six reasons why the Belgian should be sold this summer.

He Just Isn't Good Enough!

Let's not beat around the bush, Romelu Lukaku is not good enough to be Man Utd's number nine.

Yes, he may be Belgium's top scorer, but he isn't in that elite bracket of strikers that the likes of Sergio Aguero and Robert Lewandowski are a part of.

His goal scoring stats aren't good enough - 12 in the league this season and 16 in 2017/18. His link up play is average due to an erratic first touch, and his hold up play is poor for a player of his size and strength.

One of those areas has to be top class to make it work for the Red Devils, and unfortunately Lukaku fails to excel in any.

Lukaku Has Stunted Marcus Rashford's Evolution

Lukaku has directly, and indirectly, stunted the growth of potential superstar Marcus Rashford.

Due to Lukaku's actual presence in Manchester, as an out and out number nine, Rashford has had to adapt his game in order to gain regular playing time; being forced out wide for the majority of his Man Utd career.

Lukaku's poor form has also had a direct effect on Marcus Rashford.

With the forward seemingly being able to hold up the ball effectively, Rashford has very rarely even got a chance to utilise his blistering pace when it could be so effective: on the counter attack.

Recent Quotes Show This Is a Move He Wants

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream. I hope to be able to play sooner or later" — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2019

Both Lukaku and his agent have stated publicly that he wants to play in Italy.

Speaking to on Sky Italia's Lord of Football, the striker said: "Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream. I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

Why would you say this during a Premier League season, playing for Manchester United, when you have been less than impressive the majority of the time?

It looks like seeds were being planted in order to alert Serie A sides that he's looking for a way out.

Money, Money, Money!

Man Utd paid £75m for Lukaku in 2017.





He is 26 years old, with three years left on his contract, and although his status as an elite striker has been somewhat dented over the last two years, he would still attract a large transfer fee.

Ed Woodward would be hoping to recoup most, if not all of the £75m he forked out for the striker, and in today's climate that isn't unachievable.

Reports this week claim Inter have tabled an initial offer of around £30m plus Ivan Perisic, which adds up to a total valuation of around £65m - not far off what United paid. This seems like a large amount for a player who has been out of form and out of favour under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

BOOM! Manchester United received a bid from for Lukaku made of 30m€+Perisic, so basically approx 65m€ evaluation — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 23, 2019

Take the money while the interest is hot.

Style of Play

When you think of a Romelu Lukaku goal what springs to mind?

A winding solo run?

A 30-yard screamer?

A quick turn and shoot?

A first time volley?

No.

I'm pretty sure you think of a header - or a scrappy pile up in the box resulting in a toe poke into the top corner.

These are not the types goals a Manchester United striker should exclusively be scoring. Therefore with Lukaku up top, first thought is give it to Ashley Young to lump an aimless ball into the box.

Pointless.

If United are to start winning titles again they need to veer away from this tedious build up play and attack with pace and purpose. And with Lukaku in the starting XI, this will not happen.

New Look United

With Ole at the wheel there have been highs, lows and differences of opinion, however one thing has remained the same: the players.

If Ole is going to actually rebuild United and enforce a style and personality to his side, he must get rid of the dead wood and that starts now, with Romelu Lukaku.

There is outside interest, the player has faltered in his commitment to the club and most importantly he has not performed to the standard expected. The rebuild starts with selling Lukaku to Inter and in doing so sending a message to the rest of the squad.

Bring in fresh, hungry, youthful talent and lay the foundations for a return to the glory days.