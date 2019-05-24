West Ham Announce New Record-Breaking 6-Year Deal With Partner Betway

West Ham have announced that they have agreed to a new record-breaking six-year partnership with the club's principal partner Betway, four years after their partnership first began.

Since 2015, initiatives like the Betway Academy and Betway Fan Taxi were started to help bring fans closer to the first-team players at the club.





Upon confirming the new deal, Betway unveiled a video which reunited players and fans that worked together in these events over the last four years, with West Ham's digital and commercial director Karim Virani insisting that work will continue to bring supporters closer to the squad.

"We’re hugely excited to continue working with such a respected and responsible principal partner in Betway," Virani said in the club's press release. "Since the front of shirt sponsorship began, Betway has supported the Club in a whole range of ways, by giving their time and energy, as well as their investment.





"This has delivered some fantastic work for good causes around our local boroughs, as well as putting on a number of once-in-a-lifetime experiences for die-hard Hammers fans.





"Extending this partnership provides the opportunity for this great work to continue for the benefit of our supporters and our communities, which are the lifeblood of West Ham United."





West Ham's vice-chairman Karren Brady confirmed that it would be a "record-breaking commercial deal for the club", while Betway's CEO Anthony Werkman stressed their goals of creating unforgettable experiences and memories for supporters.





During the first season of their partnership, West Ham secured an impressive 7th place finish in the Premier League table.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

This season's 10th place finish was their highest placing in the top flight since the 2015/16 season, picking up impressive wins along the way against the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal at home, as well as on the road at Tottenham's new stadium.





The progression of their women's team has also been outstanding in recent years, culminating in an appearance in this year's FA Cup final against Manchester City.