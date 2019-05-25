Abby Wambach to Be Inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Wambach and former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati have been selected for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

By Jenna West
May 25, 2019

Legendary former U.S. women's national team forward Abby Wambach will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Hall of Famer Julie Foudy shared the news on Saturday with Wambach, who was surprised by the announcement.

Wambach is the all-time leading scorer in women's international soccer with 184 goals, which passed Mia Hamm's record of 158. The former forward played in 255 international matches for the U.S. women's national team from 2001 to 2015. Wambach competed in four World Cups, winning one in 2015, and participated in two Olympic games. She recorded 14 goals in 19 World Cup appearances and nine goals in 11 Olympic matches.

Former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati has also been selected for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. Gulati and Wambach will be inducted on Sept. 21 in Frisco, Tex.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message