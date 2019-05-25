Legendary former U.S. women's national team forward Abby Wambach will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Hall of Famer Julie Foudy shared the news on Saturday with Wambach, who was surprised by the announcement.

Wambach is the all-time leading scorer in women's international soccer with 184 goals, which passed Mia Hamm's record of 158. The former forward played in 255 international matches for the U.S. women's national team from 2001 to 2015. Wambach competed in four World Cups, winning one in 2015, and participated in two Olympic games. She recorded 14 goals in 19 World Cup appearances and nine goals in 11 Olympic matches.

Former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati has also been selected for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. Gulati and Wambach will be inducted on Sept. 21 in Frisco, Tex.