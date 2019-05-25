Aston Villa vs Derby County: Picking a Combined XI Ahead of Monday's Championship Playoff Final

The Championship playoff final is just around the corner and with it comes the prize of being promoted to the Premier League.

It's a second appearance in as many years for Aston Villa, but they'll be looking to go one step further following last year's defeat to Fulham. But for Derby County, they'll be looking to get back into the top flight and right some wrongs from their last appearance in the Premier League.

It's set to be an outstanding encounter between two of the Championship's most exciting teams, with all eyes on who will join Norwich City and Sheffield United in the Premier League next season.

Here's a combined XI if available players from both of the finalists.

GK - Kelle Roos

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Issues in between the sticks have been a major issue for both clubs, but Kelle Roos' record of losing just three of his 16 starts - as well as conceding less than a goal a game - sees him get the nod in this combined XI.

RB - Jayden Bogle

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

While all the focus this season has been on Derby County's youngsters who are in on loan, 18-year-old right-back Jayden Bogle has been a shining light for the club.





Signed from Swindon in 2016, Bogle has made 49 appearances across all competitions this season and was directly involved in 11 goals in the Championship.

CB - Fikayo Tomori

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Having only ever played senior football in spurts during his various loan spells away from parent club Chelsea, centre back Fikayo Tomori has featured in all but two Championship games this season - the first being on matchday one before the England Under-21 international joined.

CB - Tyrone Mings

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Bournemouth loanee Tyrone Mings only arrived at Aston Villa during the January transfer window, but his impact has been immeasurable for Dean Smith's side.

Villa were sitting in 10th place in the league when Mings arrived in Birmingham, but they've finished the campaign three points inside the playoff places in fifth place.

LB - Neil Taylor

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Scott Malone's suspension makes Neil Taylor's inclusion not much more than a formality, although it's worth pointing out that the Wales international has actually been in fine form since returning to the first-team setup.

CM - Conor Hourihane

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Although Dean Smith might favour starting Glenn Whelan in the play-off final to add a little bit more defensive stability, there can be little argument that Conor Hourihane walks into a hypothetical combined XI.





He's scored nine goals and claimed 12 assists across all competitions, including the vital equalising goal in the first leg of their play-off semi-final against West Brom.

CM - Mason Mount

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fikayo Tomori isn't the only Chelsea loanee who will be on show in the playoff final, and even though midfielder Mason Mount won't be the last, he's arguably been their most improved export this campaign.

The 20-year-old has been involved in 17 goals for the Rams across all competitions and has been one of manager Frank Lampard's individual success stories this season.

CM - John McGinn

David Rogers/GettyImages

Not even the most optimistic of fans would have predicted that former Hibernian midfielder John McGinn would go on to win the Players' and Fans' Player of the Season at Aston Villa following his £2.7m arrival last summer.





But the 24-year-old has not only gone on to establish himself as one of the club's most important players, as he's also widely regarded as one of (if not the overall) signing of the season in the Championship.

RW - Harry Wilson

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

At 22, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson isn't what many would consider to be an up and coming talent in any division, let alone in the Championship.





But after failing to break through at Anfield, while only offering glimpses of his quality on loan at Hull and Crewe, Wilson has become one of the most in-demand players ahead of the summer transfer window.





He's been involved in 24 goals for Derby County this season, making a name for himself as a set piece specialist and an expert from long range.

LW - Jack Grealish

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite losing last year's playoff final, Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish was voted as the Man of the Match against Fulham at Wembley.





He snubbed moves to the Premier League after Aston Villa's promotion heartbreak, and now the 23-year-old finds himself in the same position once again, with a return to the Premier League within his grasp.

The England Under-21 international missed a large chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury, but his return has been the spark to help Dean Smith's side into another playoff final.

ST - Tammy Abraham

The last of Chelsea's loanees to make the combined XI is unsurprisingly Tammy Abraham, who finished as the Championship's second top goalscorer, with his 26-goal haul bettered only by Teemu Pukki.

The England Under-21 international's tally is more than Derby County's three strikers combined (20), also equalling his incredible haul that Abraham achieved on loan at Bristol City during the 2016/17 season.