Aston Villa vs Derby County Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Dubbed the richest game in football, Aston Villa take on Derby County in this season's Championship play-off final for a place in next season's Premier League.

With an estimated £170m awaiting the winner at Wembley, it's a game that represents more than money, as the pair look to battle it out for a return to England's top tier for the 2019/20 campaign.

Both sides came through pulsating play-off semi finals to reach this year's final, as Aston Villa overcame West Brom on penalties, while Derby ousted favourites Leeds United in dramatic late fashion at Elland Road.

For one team it will be a return to the big time, while for another it'll be another long and arduous season in the Championship.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 27 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Football Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland remains sidelined for Aston Villa (achilles), while James Chester (knee) appears set to miss the showpiece final at Wembley.

Better news for manager Dean Smith however comes in the shape of on-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe. The Manchester United man will be available after shaking off a minor ankle injury he sustained in the semi-final second leg against West Brom.

Derby County meanwhile have a number of injury concerns ahead of Monday's final.

Andy King and Craig Bryson (both ankle) and David Nugent (knee) are already ruled out, while Martyn Waghorn (achilles) and Duane Holmes (thigh) are doubts, although manager Frank Lampard is hopeful the pair will be involved.

The Rams will also be without full-back Scott Malone due to suspension, after picking up a red card in the play-off semi-final second leg win over Leeds.

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa: Steer; Elmohamady, Tuanzabe, Mings, Taylor; Hourihane; Adomah, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi; Abraham. Derby County: Roos; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Cole; Johnson, Holmes; Wilson, Mount, Lawrence; Marriott.

Head to Head Record

The recent head to head record of Aston Villa and Derby County makes for glum reading for those in support of the Rams.

Derby have won just one of their last nine encounters against Aston Villa - a 2-0 win in December 2017 - with the Villans winning six and two of the games ending in draws.

In terms of this season, Aston Villa have had Derby's number on both occasions. Villa beat Derby 3-0 at Pride Park in November of this season, before going one better with a 4-0 triumph at Villa Park in March, with the hosts scoring all four goals in the first half.

Recent Form

Both sides enter Wembley having won one and lost one of the legs of their play-off semi finals, but in terms of the regular season, they both finished strongly.

Aston Villa lost just one of their final 13 league games, which came on the final day to champions Norwich City, as Dean Smith's side finished strongly with ten wins in their final 13 league fixtures.

In the play-offs, Villa rallied to a 2-1 win in front of their fans in the first leg against West Brom. A 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns however meant the game eventually went to penalties, which they won 4-3.

Derby County meanwhile also enjoyed a decent end to the regular season, losing just one of their final 12 league games, while they won six and drew five.

In the play-offs, a 1-0 home defeat to Leeds left them needing a big performance at Elland Road to reach Wembley. They did just that however, beating Marco Bielsa's side 4-2 on the night to go through 4-3 on aggregate.

Here's a look at how both sides have fared in their five previous outings.

Aston Villa Derby County West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa (14/05) Leeds United 2-4 Derby County (15/05) Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom (11/05) Derby County 0-1 Leeds United (11/05) Aston Villa 1-2 Norwich City (05/05) Derby County 3-1 West Brom (05/05) Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa (28/04) Swansea City 1-1 Derby County (01/05) Aston Villa 1-0 Millwall (22/04) Bristol City 0-2 Derby County (27/04)

Prediction

A place and two points separated Aston Villa and Derby County over the course of the Championship season, as the Villans finished fifth on 76 points, while the Rams finished sixth on 74 points.

While there's little to choose between the two sides in terms of placing, the two results over the course of the season highlighted the joy Aston Villa can get against a young Derby side. That's not to say the same thing will happen on Monday, but it does but Villa as favourites for the game.

Add to that the experience Villa were likely to have gained having lost out to Fulham in last season's play-off final, and all signs points to Dean Smith's side ousting Frank Lampard's at Wembley and guiding Villa back into the Premier League.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Derby County