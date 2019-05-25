Leicester, Southampton & Newcastle Set for Transfer Battle to Sign Ivory Coast Star Wilfried Kanon

Premier League trio Leicester City, Newcastle United and Southampton are all keeping tabs on ADO Den Haag central defender Wilfried Konan ahead of a potential move this summer.

The 25-year-old starred for the Dutch side in 2018/19, scoring once and providing one assist in 30 Eredivise games. It was his performances at the back however that have really caught the eye, as sides in England, Spain and Germany keep tabs on him.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to The Sun though, Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton are the three teams at the head of the queue for his signature.





While a potential price tag is yet to disclosed, it could increase significantly over the summer should he perform well for the Ivory Coast at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, where he's likely to add to his tally of 34 caps for the national team.

Leicester will likely be on the search for a long-term successor to 35-year-old club captain Wes Morgan, although Kanon could also be plugging a gap left by the in-demand Harry Maguire.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer that would require a world-record fee in order to happen. In addition, Leicester have also been linked with James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Nathan Ake in the event of Maguire departure. However, Kanon would surely be a much more economical option.

Newcastle and Southampton meanwhile will be looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming, the Saints especially if they're to avoid another relegation fight in 2019/20.

It's not the first time that Kanon has attracted interest from the Premier League, with the aforementioned publication stating Crystal Palace and Everton have monitored the defender in the past.

In terms of the rest of Europe, Bundesliga trio Schalke, Mainz and Wolfsburg have Kanon on their radar, while La Liga duo Getafe and Real Betis are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Kanon joined ADO Den Haag in 2013 from Romanian side Corona Brasov and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Dutch side.