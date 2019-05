BERLIN — Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer returned from six weeks out injured to help his side complete a domestic double after beating Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Kingsley Coman grabbed the other as Bayern claimed a record-extending 19th cup win to make up for the disappointment of losing last year's final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Neuer, who missed Bayern's Bundesliga triumph the week before due to a calf injury, produced two stunning saves in either half when a goal for Leipzig might have been decisive.

Neuer somehow denied Yussuf Poulsen's header from close range in the 11th minute, when the ball crashed back off the crossbar, and got the better of Emil Forsberg in a one-on-one after the break, when the Swedish midfielder should have equalized.

Lewandowski opened the scoring with a header in the 29th, Coman doubled the lead in the 78th after Forsberg's miss, and Lewandowski wrapped it up with a chip over the goalkeeper in the 85th.

Both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery came on late to make their last appearances for Bayern after 10 and 12 seasons respectively. Ribery became the only player to play in eight German Cup finals.