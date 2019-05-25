Manchester United Target Norwich Chief as Search for New Director of Football Continues

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

Manchester United have apparently added Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber to their list of candidates for a new director of football role at the club.

Following another season of dysfunction and inconsistency at Old Trafford, United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is set to put the club through a restructure behind the scenes this summer with a particular focus on recruitment.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

There have been a number of high-profile flops arriving at the club in recent seasons and Woodward is said to be keen not only to improve the quality coming of the side but also to change strategy, with recruitment focus on younger players.


Among the many names already linked with the job, The Sun claims United have now added Webber to their list of potential candidates.

Webber is said to have his fair share of admirers at Old Trafford having previously helped steer both Huddersfield Town and, more recently, Norwich City to the Premier League.


In his recent stint with Norwich, Webber placed emphasis on using players from the club's academy and helped ease the likes of Angus Gunn and James Maddison into the first team fold during his time with the club, with the pair now regularly featuring in the Premier League.

It's now believed that United wish to take a similar approach in the seasons to come, and the new strategy already appears to have taken effect given their recent interest in signing Swansea City's 21-year-old youngster Daniel James - as opposed to a ready-made 'name' signing.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Previous reports have claimed United are looking to ape Liverpool's transfer committee model and could look to appoint several of the club's old boys, including Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher to help advise on signings. However, rather than the Webber report coming in contrast to those claims, The Sun suggests rather that the Norwich City chief is a name in the frame to 'oversee' that system.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message