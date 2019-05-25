Phil Neville Admits He Was 'Bored' During Lionesses Win in Scathing Assessment of Slow First Half

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

England women's manager Phil Neville claimed that he was 'bored' during his side's 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday after a below-par performance from the Lionesses was rescued by goals from Nikita Parris and Jill Scott.

England rode their luck at times during the first half and only went into half time in the lead thanks to Parris' powerful effort just seconds before the whistle.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Manchester City midfielder Scott doubled their lead shortly after the restart and the Lionesses held out for a 2-0 win, but manager Neville wasn't pleased with his side's overall level of performance on Saturday.

"We want the standard to be better than that," Neville told BBC Sport in his post-match interview. "I just wanted them to do the basics well. [It was] sloppy, slow and I was bored watching it in the first half, so I wanted us to play with a better tempo and better quality.

"I wasn't bothered if [Parris' shot] went in or not. It didn't change my view of how we played in the first half. 1-0, 2-0 or 2-0 down, I wanted us to play a certain way. I'd prefer us to lose and play the better way, than play like we did in that first half.

"The three best players today were my goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, [Karen] Carney and Scott in midfield, three of the most experienced players. That's why I selected them.

"I just want them to relax. I'm relaxed, I'm going to a World Cup and I want my team to have the same joy and excitement as me. We've got nothing to fear, we can go there and enjoy our selves."

The Lionesses still have one more friendly match against New Zealand before they can focus on this summer's World Cup, with England kicking off their campaign at Nice's Allianz Riviera against Scotland on 9th June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message