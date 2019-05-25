FOXBORO, Mass. — Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

D.C. United (7-4-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney scored after taking a hard hit from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 56th minute. Turner was given a red card and Brad Knighton entered the game as a substitute. Knighton made a diving stop on Rooney's ensuing free kick over the wall from about 20 yards. He also got a hand on Rooney's penalty kick, but couldn't stop Rooney from picking up his eighth goal of the season.

Wayne Rooney with the penalty kick equalizer! #NEvDC pic.twitter.com/8JHYJfFbPA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019

Juan Agudelo's header for his third goal off a cross from Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution (3-8-4) the lead just a couple minutes after they began playing a man down. New England, which has allowed the most goals in the league, had its second straight draw since veteran coach Bruce Arena took over.

Portland Timbers 3, Philadelphia Union 1

CHESTER, Pa. — Brian Fernandez scored twice and the Portland Timbers beat Philadelphia 3-1 on Saturday night to knock the Union from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game ended Portland's 12-game, season-opening trip because of stadium renovations. The Timbers will return home Saturday to re-open Providence Park against Los Angeles FC.

Fernandez gave the Timbers a 2-0 lead with goals in the 31st and 36th minutes. Fernandez opened the scoring with a header to finish Andy Polo's pinpoint cross, then finished a counterattack highlighted by unselfish passes late in the charge by Diego Valeri and Diego Chara. Fernandez has three goals in his first two games after signing as a Designated Player on May 6 for Portland (4-6-2).

Kacper Przybylkos slotted home an awkward finish in the 47th minute for the Union (7-4-3) that bounced off the post and curved over the goal line with the ball's heavy spin. Valeri capped the scoring for Portland in the 87th minute with a low hard shot from long distance.

The loss ended the Union's six-game unbeaten streak.

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, FC Dallas 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ali Adnan had his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3) and Maxime Crepeau made three saves.

Adnan split defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net for a high shot into the top right corner. Venuto beat Jesse Gonzalez with a low shot in the 40th to make it 2-0.

Dominique Badji scored for Dallas (5-6-3) in the 85th minute on a low-bouncing shot.

The Whitecaps are undefeated in three games. Dallas is winless in six games.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nicolas Mezquida scored in the 89th minute to give the Colorado Rapids a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

💥 MEZQUIDA FOR THE WIN 💥 pic.twitter.com/W7YVfFRZck — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019

Mezquida corralled the Crew's attempted clearance of Jack Price's corner near the right side of the penalty arc and punched a right-footed shot into the upper left corner.

The Rapids (2-9-2) took a one-goal lead each time they scored. Tommy Smith opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header to finish Price's corner. Jonathan Lewis made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time on a left-footed shot from the penalty area for his first goal with Colorado.

Pedro Santos tied it at 1 for the Crew (5-9-1) in the 28th minute, dribbling into the middle of the area and splitting a pair of defenders with a left-footed shot. Gyasi Zardes tied it again in the 54th minute with a close-range finish of Federico Higuain's diagonal cross.

Chicago Fire 1, NYCF 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Alexandru Mitrita tied it in the 40th minute and New York City FC held on for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Maxi Moralez laid it off for Mitrita to send a one-hopper inside the left post from 25 yards out.

A beauty from Alexandru Mitrita! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rr0bzdQxsb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 25, 2019

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Fire (4-5-5) in the 28th minute with a close-range finish. The goal was called offside on the field but the ruling was overturned by video review.

Heber Araujo dos Santos had a chip shot bounce off the crossbar in the 12th minute for NYCFC (4-1-7).

City extended its unbeaten streak to a franchise-best eight games.

New York Red Bulls 2, Cincinnati FC 0

CINCINNATI — Romero ''Kaku'' Gamarra and Omir Fernandez scored late goals to help the New York Red Bulls beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.

Kaku pounced on FC Cincinnati defender Mathieu Deplagne's poorly managed ball and took it directly at the goalkeeper, slotting it home to give the Red Bulls (6-5-3) the lead in the 78th minute.

Fernandez headed home Brian White's cross from the penalty spot in the 91st minute for his first MLS goal.

FC Cincinnati has lost seven of eight to drop to 3-9-2.

Minnesota United 1, Houston Dynamo 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Romain Metanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Metanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek Garcia and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post.

The Loons take the lead as Romain Métanire's is deflected in! 1-0 to the home team. #MINvHOU pic.twitter.com/pd7BLcQk8l — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019

Metanire blocked Romell Quioto's right-footed shot in the 22nd minute to help preserve the clean sheet for Minnesota (6-4-3). Mannone made saves in the 29th and 49th minutes.

Houston dropped to 7-3-2.