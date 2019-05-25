Wayne Rooney converted a late penalty to give D.C. United a draw against the Revolution and first place in the East while the Timbers capped their 12-game season-opening road trip with a win over the Union.
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
D.C. United (7-4-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.
Rooney scored after taking a hard hit from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 56th minute. Turner was given a red card and Brad Knighton entered the game as a substitute. Knighton made a diving stop on Rooney's ensuing free kick over the wall from about 20 yards. He also got a hand on Rooney's penalty kick, but couldn't stop Rooney from picking up his eighth goal of the season.
Wayne Rooney with the penalty kick equalizer! #NEvDC pic.twitter.com/8JHYJfFbPA— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019
Juan Agudelo's header for his third goal off a cross from Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution (3-8-4) the lead just a couple minutes after they began playing a man down. New England, which has allowed the most goals in the league, had its second straight draw since veteran coach Bruce Arena took over.
Portland Timbers 3, Philadelphia Union 1
CHESTER, Pa. — Brian Fernandez scored twice and the Portland Timbers beat Philadelphia 3-1 on Saturday night to knock the Union from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
The game ended Portland's 12-game, season-opening trip because of stadium renovations. The Timbers will return home Saturday to re-open Providence Park against Los Angeles FC.
Fernandez gave the Timbers a 2-0 lead with goals in the 31st and 36th minutes. Fernandez opened the scoring with a header to finish Andy Polo's pinpoint cross, then finished a counterattack highlighted by unselfish passes late in the charge by Diego Valeri and Diego Chara. Fernandez has three goals in his first two games after signing as a Designated Player on May 6 for Portland (4-6-2).
Take a bow, @DiegoDv8! #PHIvPOR pic.twitter.com/f5nSf1sBrL— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019
Kacper Przybylkos slotted home an awkward finish in the 47th minute for the Union (7-4-3) that bounced off the post and curved over the goal line with the ball's heavy spin. Valeri capped the scoring for Portland in the 87th minute with a low hard shot from long distance.
The loss ended the Union's six-game unbeaten streak.
Vancouver Whitecaps 2, FC Dallas 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ali Adnan had his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday.
Lucas Venuto also scored for Vancouver (4-6-3) and Maxime Crepeau made three saves.
Adnan split defenders Michael Barrios and Reggie Cannon in the 30th minute and powered to the net for a high shot into the top right corner. Venuto beat Jesse Gonzalez with a low shot in the 40th to make it 2-0.
Dominique Badji scored for Dallas (5-6-3) in the 85th minute on a low-bouncing shot.
The Whitecaps are undefeated in three games. Dallas is winless in six games.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nicolas Mezquida scored in the 89th minute to give the Colorado Rapids a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.
💥 MEZQUIDA FOR THE WIN 💥 pic.twitter.com/W7YVfFRZck— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019
Mezquida corralled the Crew's attempted clearance of Jack Price's corner near the right side of the penalty arc and punched a right-footed shot into the upper left corner.
The Rapids (2-9-2) took a one-goal lead each time they scored. Tommy Smith opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header to finish Price's corner. Jonathan Lewis made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time on a left-footed shot from the penalty area for his first goal with Colorado.
Pedro Santos tied it at 1 for the Crew (5-9-1) in the 28th minute, dribbling into the middle of the area and splitting a pair of defenders with a left-footed shot. Gyasi Zardes tied it again in the 54th minute with a close-range finish of Federico Higuain's diagonal cross.
Chicago Fire 1, NYCF 1
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Alexandru Mitrita tied it in the 40th minute and New York City FC held on for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Maxi Moralez laid it off for Mitrita to send a one-hopper inside the left post from 25 yards out.
A beauty from Alexandru Mitrita! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rr0bzdQxsb— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 25, 2019
C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Fire (4-5-5) in the 28th minute with a close-range finish. The goal was called offside on the field but the ruling was overturned by video review.
Heber Araujo dos Santos had a chip shot bounce off the crossbar in the 12th minute for NYCFC (4-1-7).
City extended its unbeaten streak to a franchise-best eight games.
New York Red Bulls 2, Cincinnati FC 0
CINCINNATI — Romero ''Kaku'' Gamarra and Omir Fernandez scored late goals to help the New York Red Bulls beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.
Kaku pounced on FC Cincinnati defender Mathieu Deplagne's poorly managed ball and took it directly at the goalkeeper, slotting it home to give the Red Bulls (6-5-3) the lead in the 78th minute.
Fernandez headed home Brian White's cross from the penalty spot in the 91st minute for his first MLS goal.
Diving header from Fernandez! #CINvRBNY pic.twitter.com/9Gm0zbnbj0— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019
FC Cincinnati has lost seven of eight to drop to 3-9-2.
Minnesota United 1, Houston Dynamo 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Romain Metanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.
Metanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek Garcia and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post.
The Loons take the lead as Romain Métanire's is deflected in! 1-0 to the home team. #MINvHOU pic.twitter.com/pd7BLcQk8l— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2019
Metanire blocked Romell Quioto's right-footed shot in the 22nd minute to help preserve the clean sheet for Minnesota (6-4-3). Mannone made saves in the 29th and 49th minutes.
Houston dropped to 7-3-2.