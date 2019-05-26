On This Day in 1999: Man Utd Secure Historic Treble With Champions League Win Over Bayern Munich

1-0 down against Bayern Munich with only stoppage time left to play, Manchester United supporters would have been forgiven for thinking that the Champions League - and the treble - had evaded them in 1999.

But, during a truly incredible few minutes, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wrote themselves into United folklore by scoring two late goals against the Bavarians to secure the yet-to-be replicated treble.

Getty Images/GettyImages

United, who were sprinkled with homegrown talent, had already secured a third domestic double prior to the trip to the Nou Camp. The likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt had all played central roles in a magical season for the Red Devils which saw them compete in 63 matches across all fronts.

Bayern themselves headed into the final with precisely the same ambition after winning the league and cup in Germany. The final was finely balanced, but one thing was for certain. The winners would enter the promised land.

Dwight Yorke, that is an outstanding first-time finish 🔥



A wonderfully worked Man Utd goal 🙌

For quite some time, it looked as if Bayern's name was already being sketched on to the trophy. Mario Basler opened the scoring after just six minutes and United failed to sufficiently test Oliver Kahn until the closing exchanges when Solskjaer entered the fray.

Both of United's goals were far from pretty and both came after some frantic action in the Bayern box, but they remain the two most important goals in United's long and illustrious history. That's really saying something when you consider how many trophies the club has lifted over the past 25 years.

David Beckham has STILL got it.



Paul Scholes has STILL got it.



Ping 💥#Treble99 pic.twitter.com/YODzTZd6fi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2019

Sheringham's equaliser came after Peter Schmeichel - playing in his final match for the Red Devils - caused the Bayern defence all sorts of problems from a Beckham corner. Ryan Giggs was able to unleash an effort on goal and Sheringham was on hand to divert in beyond Kahn.

While the game seemed destined to head for extra-time, United and Solskjaer had other ideas. Another Beckham corner caused more uncertainty and this time Sheringham turned from scorer to provider. He nodded the corner into the path of Solskjaer and the Norweigan did the rest - the treble was secure.

To mark the historic occasion, legends from both sides faced off against one another on Sunday afternoon to help raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.

Listen to the roar when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on as a sub at Old Trafford 😍



He scored three minutes later, naturally.#Treble99 pic.twitter.com/tzXdsnpQNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2019

United came through as comfortable winners on the day, with goals fittingly coming from treble-winning heroes Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nicky Butt and David Beckham - as well as Louis Saha.