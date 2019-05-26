Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona 'Lacked a Spark' During Copa del Rey Final Defeat to Valencia

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Ernesto Valverde has admitted his Barcelona side 'lacked a spark' as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey at the Benito Villamarin.

Barcelona were looking to secure their fourth domestic double in the last five years having wrapped up the La Liga title with ease, but whilst they started the better of the two sides they were outdone by Valencia's devastating counter-attacking prowess. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

First half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno gave Valencia a two-goal lead at half time, meaning Lionel Messi's close range strike with just 15 minutes left proved to be only a consolation goal as Valencia edged to a 2-1 win and in doing so won their first Copa del Rey since 2008.

The loss has raised even more questions regarding Valverde's future as Barcelona manager but speaking with Marca after the defeat, Valverde insisted he wants to turn things around. He said: 

"Coaches always want to turn things around. 

"If you gave me the choice of falling in the final or quarter-final, I'd have preferred the final. If I could have chosen between the Champions League quarter-finals or semi-finals, I'd have said semi-finals."

Although it was a courageous performance from Valencia, Valverde then went onto admit that he felt his side lacked a spark during the game whilst also praising his opponents. 

He added: "They are great on the counter-attack and they were very effective. We played in their half and arrived easily into the area around their box, but we lacked a spark to finish the moves."

It's yet to be seen whether or not Valverde will remain in charge at Barcelona for next season, but after their demoralising Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool on top of their Copa del Rey disappointment, a La Liga title doesn't appear to be enough for the Barca fans. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message