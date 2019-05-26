Gerard Pique Claims Champions League Exit to Liverpool Contributed to Copa del Rey Final Defeat

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Gerard Pique has said he believes Barcelona's Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool contributed to the club's Copa del Rey final defeat. 

Barça and Valencia faced off in the final on Saturday, with the Catalans the overwhelming favourites for the win. However, they fell behind to first-half goals from Kevin Gamiero and Rodrigo. Lionel Messi pulled one back but it wasn't enough and Barcelona went on to lose the game 2-1.

As reported by Goal, Pique attributed the defeat against Valencia to Barça's 4-0 mauling at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final second leg: "I believe that if we had gotten through at Liverpool, we would have won the treble – that is my feeling.


“We would have come here [to the Copa del Rey final] with a different mood, and I’m convinced we would have won the Champions League final. But that is football, you'll find good and bad situations and you have to face them. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It is what it is. We are really, really hurting."

Pique's comments are understandable, considering the devastating impact the Liverpool defeat must have had on the Barça squad. Not many were giving the Reds a chance following a 3-0 first leg defeat at the Camp Nou, but Jurgen Klopp's side shocked the football world when they overturned the deficit courtesy of braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.


Pique spoke about the defeat just days before the Copa del Rey final, hinting at a fragile mentality and claiming that some Barça players were still suffering from the surprise exit to Roma last season.

Despite winning La Liga, the cup disappointments mean it's been a disappointing end to the season for the Catalans, with manager Ernesto Valverde's future now coming into question.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message