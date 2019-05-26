Gerard Pique Claims Champions League Exit to Liverpool Contributed to Copa del Rey Final Defeat

Gerard Pique has said he believes Barcelona's Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool contributed to the club's Copa del Rey final defeat.

Barça and Valencia faced off in the final on Saturday, with the Catalans the overwhelming favourites for the win. However, they fell behind to first-half goals from Kevin Gamiero and Rodrigo. Lionel Messi pulled one back but it wasn't enough and Barcelona went on to lose the game 2-1.

🎙 Gerard Piqué



🔊 "I'm pleased with the way we reacted as a team and could have tied the game"



🔊 "When you win the league it's always a good year but it's true that the last few weeks have left a bittersweet taste" pic.twitter.com/7gQDQXyDte — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2019

As reported by Goal, Pique attributed the defeat against Valencia to Barça's 4-0 mauling at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final second leg: "I believe that if we had gotten through at Liverpool, we would have won the treble – that is my feeling.





“We would have come here [to the Copa del Rey final] with a different mood, and I’m convinced we would have won the Champions League final. But that is football, you'll find good and bad situations and you have to face them.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It is what it is. We are really, really hurting."

Pique's comments are understandable, considering the devastating impact the Liverpool defeat must have had on the Barça squad. Not many were giving the Reds a chance following a 3-0 first leg defeat at the Camp Nou, but Jurgen Klopp's side shocked the football world when they overturned the deficit courtesy of braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.





Pique spoke about the defeat just days before the Copa del Rey final, hinting at a fragile mentality and claiming that some Barça players were still suffering from the surprise exit to Roma last season.

Despite winning La Liga, the cup disappointments mean it's been a disappointing end to the season for the Catalans, with manager Ernesto Valverde's future now coming into question.