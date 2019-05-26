Jordan Henderson Reveals How Liverpool Squad Helped Mohamed Salah Get Over 2018 UCL Final Injury

May 26, 2019

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has claimed Mohamed Salah is ready to light up the Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday in Madrid after he and the rest of the Reds' squad helped the Egyptian forward get over the heartbreak of being injured in last season's contest. 

Salah had his final cut short after just 31 minutes last season against Real Madrid, dislocating his shoulder in a challenge by Sergio Ramos, which forced him out before being able to make a real impact on the match. Luckily for the 26-year-old, the Reds will get another shot at the biggest club trophy in European football and Salah is desperate to shine on the biggest stage. 

In the aftermath of Liverpool's loss to Real in the final, Henderson has revealed Salah's desire to be the star of this season's competition. According to the Mirror, Henderson stated: "Obviously that was a massive disappointment to him. Everything he had done leading up to the final and then having to come off early.


"Of course it will be a big motivation to him to go out and show what he can do in a Champions League final and - touch wood - he can do it in the whole game. I know he can’t wait to get out there again."


Henderson went on to reveal that he and the rest of the squad and the backroom staff helped Salah get over his injury blow following last year's final. 

"You do feel the need as a team to comfort him - as a person rather than anything else. Of course, you do because he was so emotional that he couldn’t contribute to that game as much as he would have liked. But football changes very quickly and he had to focus on being fit for the World Cup in Russia which he eventually did.”


The club champions of Europe will be crowned on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, when the Reds take on Champions League final debutants Tottenham Hotspur

