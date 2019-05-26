Josep Bartomeu Admits Barcelona Will Be 'Moving Players on' in Summer Overhaul

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has admitted that the club are working to move players on from Camp Nou this summer as they prepare to make further signings.

The Catalans have already completed the £75m signing of Ajax star Frenkie de Jong and have been heavily linked with adding his fellow Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks, whilst a likely move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is set to cost in excess of £100m.

⏰ Full time in Seville.

⚽ FC Barcelona 1 (Messi) Valencia 2 (Gameiro, Rodrigo)

🔵🔴 #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/svBWHvyB3y — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2019

Star names including Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Malcom and Andre Gomes are all reported to be among the players which could be sold to fund Barcelona's further investments. As quoted by Sky Sports, Bartomeu said after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia: "The season ends with the La Liga title.

"It wasn't to be in the Copa del Rey and we keep moving forward. Every year new players come in. So far we have confirmed De Jong's signing and now we will work on bringing in others and moving players on, as is normal every summer.

"Now is not the moment to do anything. There are always new signings, but now is not the moment to talk about it."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

A 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday meant that Barcelona suffered another disappointment in their bid to add further silverware to their La Liga crown, with the likes of Coutinho struggling to deliver once more.

A 4-0 capitulation at Anfield which sealed Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool appeared to be another significant turning point for the current Barcelona squad.

A BIG thank you to all the fans who travelled to Seville to support the team…

…And to all our supporters around the world. You’re the best. Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/joxdj8Plfh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2019

The Blaugrana have struggled to compete on all fronts this season and appear set for a significant overhaul over the summer.