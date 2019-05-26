Juventus Set to Offer Paulo Dybala & Alex Sandro as Part of Swap Deal for Man Utd Star Paul Pogba

Juventus are set to ramp up their interest in re-signing Paul Pogba this summer by offering Manchester United Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro as part of a deal for the Frenchman.

Pogba was at the centre of a turbulent season with the Red Devils, having been the subject of criticism from Jose Mourinho prior to the Portuguese manger's sacking midway through the season, before turning in some lukewarm displays towards the end of the campaign.

It's #Treble99 Reunion matchday!



Today's all about raising money for the @MU_Foundation — to donate £5, text Treble5 to 70233 or visit https://t.co/I8KO6tMnqr pic.twitter.com/3TKdqfjkQQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's bright start to life as manager at Old Trafford came to a concerning halt at the back end of the season, with Pogba among those widely questioned for his commitment levels and, according to the Sunday Express, the 26-year-old is keen to leave United in the summer.

It is said that the midfielder would like to join up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid next term, with Los Blancos widely linked with a move for the flamboyant Frenchman, though he is also the subject of interest from former club Juventus.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Turin in 2016, but could be set to return to Italy amid further struggles to find consistent success in the Premier League. The report suggests that the Bianconeri are prepared to make a huge offer to re-sign their former star.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus appear set for a summer of upheaval following the announcement that manager Massimilano Allegri is set to depart the Allianz Stadium, and those changes are set to bring significant movement in the transfer market.

The Serie A champions will reportedly offer star duo Dybala and Sandro in a potential part-exchange deal to bring Pogba back to Turin, in a move which would see the World Cup winner link up with another former United star in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months, following a season in which the Argentine struggled to cement his place in Allegri's attack ahead of the likes of Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The forward recently insisted that he wants to stay at Juve next season, though the club's apparent will to use him as bait to sign Pogba could yet change the situation.

Meanwhile, Sandro has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, with both United and Chelsea said to have held long-term interest in the left back, and the Red Devils' recent defensive struggles could make signing the Brazilian an attractive prospect.