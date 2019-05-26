Well, this is one way for a referee to become even more unpopular. On Saturday, Harkemase Boys faced HSV Hoek in the Derde Divisie (the top amateur league in the Netherlands) and one of the goals was scored by none other than...the ref.

After an initial attempt to clear the goal from the line by a Harkemase defender, HSV crossed the ball from inside the box, hit another defender and that's when it deflected off the main official and eventually went in the goal.

Harkemase thought it would not count and walked as if it was getting ready for a goal kick. But the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Nog nooit meegemaakt dit pic.twitter.com/sGyixN0gFb — Harkemase Boys (@HarkemaseBoys) May 25, 2019

Luckily for the home side, it won the game 4-2 so it didn't matter in terms of the scoreline. Regardless, it's a highlight to remember.