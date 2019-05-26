Watch: Charlton Concedes Disastrous Own Goal vs. Sunderland in League One Playoffs Final

The winner wins promotion to England's second tier. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 26, 2019

A horrific mistake occurred in the opening minutes of League One's playoffs final between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland as Charlton defender Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr scored an own goal to hand its opponent an early lead at Wembley. 

In the fifth minute, the French player, under no pressure inside his own half, decided to pass back the ball to his goalkeeper thinking his teammate was fully prepared and aware of his teammate's decision. But as the ball went back to Dillon Phillips, it escaped the stopper's feet and went past him to make it 1-0 for Sunderland.

Nerves were clearly present in such a huge encounter but that will probably serve as little consolation for Sarr, who is looking to help his side win promotion to the Championship, the second tier in England. 

Charlton, however, turned the tide as it equalized just before the break thanks to Ben Purrington. The game is currently at 1-1.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message