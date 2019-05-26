A horrific mistake occurred in the opening minutes of League One's playoffs final between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland as Charlton defender Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr scored an own goal to hand its opponent an early lead at Wembley.

In the fifth minute, the French player, under no pressure inside his own half, decided to pass back the ball to his goalkeeper thinking his teammate was fully prepared and aware of his teammate's decision. But as the ball went back to Dillon Phillips, it escaped the stopper's feet and went past him to make it 1-0 for Sunderland.

6’ | Charlton Ath. 0-1 Sunderland

Nerves were clearly present in such a huge encounter but that will probably serve as little consolation for Sarr, who is looking to help his side win promotion to the Championship, the second tier in England.

Charlton, however, turned the tide as it equalized just before the break thanks to Ben Purrington. The game is currently at 1-1.