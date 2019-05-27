Harry Kane Hands Tottenham Major Boost as He Declares Himself Fit for Champions League Final

Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost for next week's Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid, as captain Harry Kane has declared himself fit to play.

The England striker hasn't featured since the first leg of his side's quarter-final with Manchester City, in which he picked up a ligament injury that was expected to keep him out for the season, with the final looking like his only realistic return date before the summer break.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It was far from guaranteed that Spurs would get there, but they were able to fight their way past City and Ajax, both in spectacularly dramatic fashion. Now, it looks as if he will indeed be back in time to aid Mauricio Pochettino in their bid for a first ever Champions League title.

Kane spoke at Spurs' media day ahead of Saturday's final, saying via The Sun that he 'could play if the Champions League final was today.'

Given that the north London side are the clear underdogs, coming up short against a Liverpool side that beat them twice in the league on their way to collecting a club record 97 points, having their captain back in the picture carries immeasurable significance.

BREAKING | Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has personally confirmed he will be fit to play in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1st:



“I could play if the Champions League final was today.”#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/bhpzZBjwwd — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) May 27, 2019

Despite his injury issues, Kane has netted 24 goals in 39 appearances this season, and as such carries Spurs' best chance of breaching the Reds' formidable back line.