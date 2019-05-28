AC Milan Confirms Departure of Manager Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan is in for another summer of turnover.

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

AC Milan have confirmed that manager Gennaro Gattuso has left the club, with the intention of naming a replacement in the near future.

Gattuso's future had been the subject of intense speculation for months, and the Italian recently announced that he intended to leave the club after failing to secure Champions League football next season.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "AC Milan announces Gennaro Gattuso will leave his role as the Club's First Team manager by mutual agreement with immediate effect.

"The Club will now conduct a recruitment process for a new full-time Manager for the First Team, ahead of the ICC summer tour and the first seasonal matches of the 2019/20 domestic championship, the domestic cup and the UEFA Europa League.

"AC Milan wishes to thank Gennaro Gattuso for his leadership during the last eighteen months. A true legend of the Rossoneri, Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the Club and has performed admirably, securing the Club's highest League points total since 2012/13.

"AC Milan must now look to the future, whilst ensuring continuity, financial stability and sustainable growth."

On the decision, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said: "I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the Club. 

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".

The news comes shortly after Milan confirmed the departure of sporting director Leonardo, as the Serie A side look to bounce back from a disappointing season and reassert themselves as one of Italy's top teams. 

      Modal message