Álvaro Morata Provides Update on His Chelsea Future Following Loan Spell at Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has said that he wants to make his stay at Atlético Madrid permanent.

The 26-year-old joined Los Colchoneros in January on loan until the end of the season after losing his place in the starting line up at Chelsea.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Morata started his career as a youth team player at Atlético and he has now stated that he wants to make his stay at the La Liga side permanent.





"If it was down to me, I would have done so a long time ago. It's what I want, but there are contract matters. We can't do anything. If it was solely down to me, I would have signed my contract with Atlético. I did everything possible to come here and I will do my best to stay," he told Marca.

The Spain international joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2017 for a club-record £60m fee and made a bright start in the Premier League, scoring 10 league goals by December. However, his form started to decline from this point onwards, as his finishing became increasingly wayward and the goals soon dried up.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Morata has been a regular since he re-joined Atlético and he has re-iterated his desire to stay at the club for a long time.





"I have been clear that I want to be here. It's not even in my head to leave this club. I want it to be resolved as soon as possible, I'm happy here, I want to be here for all the years I have left as a professional. As long as the people love me and are happy with my work, I want to be here. I have found happiness here, I'm where I want to be."





Despite his struggles last season he started the current campaign as the first-choice striker at the club under Maurizio Sarri. He would soon lose his place after struggling to find the net on a regular basis and was restricted to appearances in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Morata has made 72 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 24 goals. His sole piece of silverware with the Blues was winning the FA Cup in 2018.