Eden Hazard Promises Chelsea Fans He'll Never Play for Another Premier League Club as Exit Looms

Eden Hazard has promised Chelsea fans that he will never play for another club in England, as he prepares to leave the west London club after Wednesday's Europa League final.

The Belgian's long-awaited move to Real Madrid should be done in the next couple of weeks, although Hazard will not yet do more than hint obliquely at it, but he insisted ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Arsenal in Baku that he will never play for one of the Blues' Premier League rivals.

Quoted by the Mail, he said: "No chance. I am a Blue! It means a lot to me. I cannot play for another club in the country. That's why we have to win the Europa League. Otherwise everybody will have to hear (from Arsenal): 'We have won, we have won'.

"For the fans it's important. For the players it's important. For the coach it's important. We are confident. You feel that there's something at stake. Our season hasn't been top-top, but finishing it with a European trophy will be good."

Hazard also admitted that his agent had talked to Arsene Wenger before he made the move from Lille to west London, but explained: "Yes, they were talking together. But not like with Chelsea. I had a chance to sign for Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, but I think I made the right decision.

"I spoke with the owner, with (then Chelsea boss) Roberto Di Matteo. I had Didier Drogba on the phone and Joe Cole (Hazard's team-mate at Lille) told me it was the best club. I was a bit scared as when I came, Didier left and when you have Didier in the team, for sure you win a trophy.

Florentino Perez to Onda Cero:



“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He is one of the best in the world. We've been trying for a number of years to make Eden Hazard a Real Madrid player.” #cfc pic.twitter.com/avbhxWRQub — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) May 28, 2019

"But at the end I played with top players. And if you look at my seven years at Chelsea we did something amazing together. We won trophies."

Is there a hint to be taken from the fact that Hazard is already talking about his Chelsea career in the past tense? It's not for us to say. But yes, there is.