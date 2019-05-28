Harry Kane has been out of Tottenham's lineup since suffering an ankle ligament injury on April 9, but the star striker insists he will be available against Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1.

"If the final was tomorrow, I would be fit to play. I feel good." Kane told the Guardian. "I’m back [training] with the team and there have been no problems so far. I’ve been in full training, doing everything. I’m at a place now where I’m ready to go for any game. The manager will assess it and decide. But so far I feel good and ready."

Kane last played during Tottenham's Champions League quarterfinal match against Man City on April 9. Tottenham has fared well without Kane. The team defeated Man City and Ajax to advance to the Champions League final and also retained a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Englishman made his Tottenham debut in 2012. He has tallied 17 goals in 28 appearances this season, with five goals coming in Champions League play.

Tottenham and Liverpool will square off for the Champions League title on June 1. Kickoff from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain is slated for 3 p.m. ET.