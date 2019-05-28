Will Harry Kane Play in the Champions League Final? Injury Updates on Tottenham Striker

Kane has been out of Chelsea's lineup for seven weeks as he battles an ankle injury. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 28, 2019

Harry Kane has been out of Tottenham's lineup since suffering an ankle ligament injury on April 9, but the star striker insists he will be available against Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1.

"If the final was tomorrow, I would be fit to play. I feel good." Kane told the Guardian. "I’m back [training] with the team and there have been no problems so far. I’ve been in full training, doing everything. I’m at a place now where I’m ready to go for any game. The manager will assess it and decide. But so far I feel good and ready."

Kane last played during Tottenham's Champions League quarterfinal match against Man City on April 9. Tottenham has fared well without Kane. The team defeated Man City and Ajax to advance to the Champions League final and also retained a top-four spot in the Premier League. 

The 25-year-old Englishman made his Tottenham debut in 2012. He has tallied 17 goals in 28 appearances this season, with five goals coming in Champions League play. 

Tottenham and Liverpool will square off for the Champions League title on June 1. Kickoff from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message