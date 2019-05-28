Jerome Boateng: The Contenders to Sign Him & Where He Might End Up

By the time Jérôme Boateng's time at Bayern Munich comes to an end, he will go down as one of the greatest defenders in the club's history.

Since joining from Manchester City in 2011 he has established himself as the bedrock of Bayern's defence and gone on to win the highest honours within the game. He has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal titles and the Champions League in 2013, consistently delivering excellent defensive displays and showing strong leadership skills that proved to be vital to Bayern's success.

However, in the last four seasons he has been plagued with injuries, failing to start more than 20 games in any of those campaigns. Boateng has gone from being a key man to a bit-part player and with Bayern president Uli Hoeness urging him to leave and find a new club, the 30-year-old's time with the Bundesliga giants seems to be coming to an end.

Here's a rundown of the teams that he's been linked with and the likelihood of him joining each of them.

Paris Saint-Germain

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

After constant speculation about the future of manager Thomas Tuchel at PSG, the club have announced that the German has extended his contract.





Boateng was strongly linked with a move to PSG last summer but the French champions were priced out of a deal and subsequently he remained at Bayern. A year on and with Bayern's hierarchy eager to move Boateng on, a deal should be easier to complete this time around.

However, Boateng would likely demand to be one of PSG's highest earners and with the club facing problems with Financial Fair Play in recent years, they may decide against a deal for him.

There is also the fact that PSG are already well-stocked in central defence with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer all competing to play in their back-line.

All these factors should mean that it is unlikely that he will be playing at the Parc de Princes next season.

Likelihood rating: 3/10

Arsenal

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Boateng. The Premier League side aren't expected to have a large transfer budget this summer and with Boateng likely to be available for a cut-price fee, a deal should be within Arsenal's price range.





The Gunners have a poor defensive record this season and their back-line remains their Achilles heel. An experienced, high-quality defender like Boateng would provide them with solidity and leadership that they currently do not possess.





The club has shown willingness to sign experienced players in recent years, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang andSokratis Papastathopoulos both making the move to the Emirates in their last 20s.





However, Arsenal already have central defenders who suffer from fitness issues and they could do without having another injury-prone player.





Likelihood rating: 4/10

Manchester United

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Manchester United have been linked with Boateng and they are lacking in top-quality central defenders.

Their abymsal defensive record this season, conceding the most goals they have ever done in a Premier League campaign, was one of the main reasons why they struggled so badly and finished sixth.

Boateng was strongly linked with a move to United last summer when José Mourinho wanted to bring the German to Old Trafford. Boateng proceeded to reject a move to United, preferring to stay at Bayern and fight for his place.





At the moment United's defence is erratic and Boateng's experience and composure could help remedy this. The lack of leadership in the squad has also been cited as one of the reasons for their struggles in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years and this is something which Boateng would surely help change.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjær looks as if he wants to move away from United's policy of signing big-name players and may target younger British talents, with 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James likely to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.





All these factors should make it unlikely for Boateng to be at United next season.





Likelihood rating: 5/10

Major League Soccer

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

For several years MLS has been an attractive proposition for top European players who are coming to end of their careers.

The high wages that MLS clubs offer these players makes the league an enticing prospect.

Furthermore, there is also the fact that many players have relative anonymity in public in the US compared to the constant media scrutiny that they were under when they were playing in Europe.

This could be a refreshing change of pace for Boateng and he would also get the opportunity to play in a continent where he would have seldom appeared in during his career. The drop in quality in from top European football may make it hard for Boateng to be motivated but he will likely have the responsibility of providing leadership and being the talismanic figure in whichever team he joins.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Wayne Rooney have enjoyed new leases of life following their moves to this league and Boateng may look to follow in their footsteps.





Considering all of these factors, MLS could be Boateng's next destination.





Likelihood rating: 7/10

Chinese Super League

Masashi Hara/GettyImages

The Chinese Super League has also emerged as a popular destination for players in Europe who are in the twilight of their careers.





Some Chinese Super League clubs are paying wages that even many of the richest European sides cannot match and as a result there have been an increase in players leaving Europe for the Far East in recent years.





The likes of Marouane Fellaini and Moussa Dembélé have made recent moves to this league and if Boateng was to follow them he would also likely receive an eye-wateringly high wage.





This would give Boateng financial security for not only himself but likely several generations of his family. Consequently, it would be understandable if the German decided to make the move to this league.





However, the standard of football does not compare to what Boateng has enjoyed throughout his career and may deter him from making a move here.





The financial incentives on offer may outweigh any on-field issues and could make the Chinese Super League Boateng's most likely next destination.





Likelihood rating: 8/10