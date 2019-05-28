Joao Pedro: 5 Things to Know About the Watford-Bound Forward Attracting Interest From Liverpool

Brazil have a proud heritage when it comes to producing talented forwards, with Fluminense star Joao Pedro set to be the latest product off the South American country's conveyer belt.

The 17-year-old is making waves in his homeland and one way or another, will be plying his trade in Europe in the not too distant future.

Ahead of any proposed move, here a five things to know about the Brazilian forward:

He's Already Signed a Pre-Contract Agreement With Watford Despite Liverpool's Interest

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

It's complicated.

Basically, Watford agreed a deal in principle with Fluminense for Joao Pedro in 2018, but the Premier League side have to wait until January 2020 - when he's 18 - before officially signing for the Hornets.

Despite this, Liverpool have been named as one of a number of clubs still interested in the forward, which could see Fluminense lose out financially. Due to a 'breach clause' in the agreement, Watford would receive €20m of any transfer fee should he not move to Vicarage Road.

Safe to say it's got the making of an intriguing transfer saga to look forward to next season.

He's On an Incredible Recent Goalscoring Run

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

There's certainly evidence as to the talent of Joao Pedro, who is on something of a hot-streak in front of goal in recent games.

His last four games has seen him score seven goals, with the run beginning with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in their Copa do Brasil round of 16 first leg tie. A league meeting between the two sides just two days later saw the 17-year-old grab a brace in a 4-1 win.

Joao Pedro then hit the headlines with a hat-trick and assist in another 4-1 win, this time against Atletico Nacional in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second round tie, in a game that marked his first professional start.

He then brought his recent tally to seven with a late consolation goal in a 3-2 defeat Bahia in the league.

He's Still Finding His Feet Professionally...

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

There's a lot of talk about Joao Pedro, which is all the more astounding considering how inexperienced he actually is in terms of first-team football.

The 17-year-old has made just 11 appearances for Fluminense, although it hasn't stopped clubs in Europe making contact with the Brazilian side regarding the forward.

As well, the supposed 'breach clause' in the aforementioned agreement with Watford of €20m should give an indication of what's expected of him in the future.

...But He's Enjoyed a Better Start to His Career Than Some Other Famous Brazilians

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

His lack of experience however shouldn't be underestimated, especially when looking at the start he's made to his professional career.

Eight goals have come in his 11 appearances - seven of which during the purple patch previously mentioned on the list - which puts him ahead of other famous Brazilians during the early stages of their respected careers.

Joao Pedro eclipses the likes of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and even Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar when it comes to goals so soon into a professional career.

Time will tell whether Joao Pedro is worth the hype surrounding him, but he's certainly made a good early impression.

He Wouldn't Be the First Player to Swap Fluminense for Watford

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

It's hardly the most established route in football - Fluminense to Watford - as in it's not in the same league as Southampton to Liverpool, but it's a path that has been trodden on fairly recently.

That's because Richarlison made the same switch in July 2017 in a deal worth £11.5m. He netted five goals in 44 games for the Hornets, before following former manager Marco Silva to Everton the next summer for £50m.

While Watford will want to first make sure the deal to Vicarage Road goes through, the potential sell-on fee of Joao Pedro will make for excellent reading to those in charge of the finances.

Obviously though, Javi Gracia would like Joao Pedro to stay for longer than the one season that Richarlison managed, especially if he brings his goalscoring form with him.