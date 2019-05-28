Lucozade Release England Lionesses Hype Video With 'Three Lions' Anthem Set to Grip Nation Again

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

Lucozade Sport have released a promotional video for England ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup that sees a new twist put on the classic 'Three Lions' anthem for the Lionesses as they aim to bring home the trophy for the first time ever.

The whole country was gripped by 'It's Coming Home' sentiments last year when the men's side reached the semi finals of the World Cup in Russia, and the women will be hoping to go one better after establishing themselves as one of the best teams on the planet in recent years.

Earlier this year, Lucozade announced a 'multi-year' partnership with the FA to become the official sports drinks and hydration partner for the England women's team. After an existing relationship with the men's team, it marked the brand's first formal step into the women's game.

One of the aims of that deal was to raise the profile of the women's game, with this new hype video sure to help achieve that as the World Cup rapidly approaches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message