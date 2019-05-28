UEFA Nations League: 6 Players Who Were Unlucky to Miss Out on England's Squad

Gareth Southgate named his final 23-man squad on Monday for next month's UEFA Nations League competition taking place in Portugal.

The tournament will see England play the Netherlands in a semi-final game on 6 June, before playing either a final or third-place play-off with Portugal or Switzerland.

Southgate had initially named a long squad of 27, but has now whittled it down to the required 23 before the contest begins. What this has meant, however, is that a number of big names have missed out, as well as several promising youngsters who were hoping to force their way into the side.

Let's take a look at those who can feel most hard done by with their omission from the England squad.

James Maddison

After joining Leicester City from Championship side Norwich City last summer, Maddison immediately made a name for himself in the Premier League with a number of standout performances for the Foxes early on.

For most of the season, Claude Puel's side were struggling to find a consistent run of results in the league, but the Englishman's form never wavered. Over the course of the campaign, the Foxes midfielder ranked sixth on the list of big chances created in the Premier League, with Ryan Fraser the only player outside the top six above him.

Instead of a place in the senior squad, Maddison has been included in England Under-21 squad for the European Championships next month, which will be of some consolation to the former Norwich man. Nevertheless, he can count himself unlucky not to be heading to Portugal given the season he has had.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

At the age of 21, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shown himself to be an old head on young shoulders with his relentlessly consistent performances for Crystal Palace this season.

Since breaking into the team last season, the Eagles youth product has barely put a foot wrong. The 21-year-old ranks third in the Premier League on tackles made this season and is the highest placed defender on the list. Added to that, he comes in at second in the rankings for most interceptions made in the 2018/19 campaign.

At such a young age, Wan-Bissaka is performing at a level beyond his years and can consider himself harshly done by to be omitted from Southgate's squad. However, the right-back is another player who has been included in the Under-21 squad for this summer's tournament, so it is clear that he is part of the England manager's future plans.

Nathan Redmond

Redmond has seemingly spent his entire career on the fringes of the England setup and has once again missed out after being included in the initial 27-man squad.

The Southampton winger has come on leaps and bounds under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl this season, with all six of his goals and all four of his assists this season coming after the Austrian's appointment in December. The 25-year-old has really matured under his new coach and has clearly made an impression on Southgate.

Redmond can count himself a little unlucky that the Three Lions are so well stocked in his position, as the Southampton man would probably have to displace one of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho or Jesse Lingard to get a look in.

Kieran Trippier

'But he's been rubbish for Spurs this season,' you cry. Well, it hasn't been the right back's best campaign, that's for sure. But Trippier has been part of a Tottenham Hotspur side who have reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Added to that, the former Burnley man was one of England's best players at last year's World Cup, and his ability to find the head of Harry Maguire from corners proved a real threat.

The Spurs man is a little unlucky that right-back is one England's strongest positions, and that the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold means he has slipped down the pecking order. That said, he appears to have a good relationship with Southgate and the door to the squad will remain open.

James Ward-Prowse

Five years ago, the thought of leaving a ball-playing, goalscoring midfielder like Ward-Prowse out of an England squad would have been unthinkable. So perhaps it is a testament to the development of English players that the Southampton man misses out on the Nations League squad.

Having initially been called up to the long 27-man squad, the 24-year-old was one of four players to be cut on Monday. His ability from dead ball situations has been a real asset to his club this season and, along with Redmond, is a player who has come into his own under Hasenhuttl.

With seven goals to his name, Ward-Prowse has had his most prolific season in the Premier League.

Harry Winks

Winks missed the final part of the season with a groin injury, following an impressive campaign up until that point. However, the Tottenham man has returned to training and is set to feature in his side's Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Yes, Southgate may be resting Winks, but his teammate Harry Kane has also recently returned to training following a lengthy injury, yet the striker *has* been included in England's squad.

That said, there are already eight of the squad who are joining their teammates later than everybody else due to their participation in European finals. Southgate may have opted to leave Winks out to prevent rushing preparation for the semi-final against the Netherlands any more than is necessary