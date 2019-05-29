10 Clubs With the Most Players Going to the 2019 Women's World Cup in France

Atletico Madrid, Juventus, LSK Kvinner, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns, Reign FC and Wolfsburg have eight players going to the World Cup, but the following all have nine or more...

*Clubs are determined by where a player is under contract at the time the World Cup begins and therefore transfers for the 2019/20 season that have been announced early are not counted.

Paris Saint-Germain - 9 players

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Formiga (Brazil) pictured, Ashley Lawrence (Canada), Claudia Christiane Endler (Chile), Wang Shuang (China), Eve Perisset (France), Grace Geyoro (France), Kadidiatou Diani (France), Irene Paredes (Spain), Hanna Glas (Sweden)

PSG captain Formiga will play in her seventh World Cup after making her tournament debut way back in 1995. Canadian teenager and potential breakout tournament star Jordyn Huitema has also already agreed a long-term contract to join the club after the World Cup.

Arsenal - 9 players

James Chance/GettyImages

Leah Williamson (England), Beth Mead (England) pictured, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (France), Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands), Dominique Bloodworth (Netherlands), Kim Little (Scotland), Lisa Evans (Scotland)

Although still registered as Arsenal players for a few more weeks, the Gunners will actually lose Dutch pair Sari van Veenendaal and Dominique Bloodworth this summer. However, the club has also already struck a deal to sign fellow Netherlands star Jill Roord for next season.

NTV Beleza - 10 players

Elsa/GettyImages

Mizuho Sakaguchi, Rikako Kobayashi, Riko Ueki, Yui Hasegawa pictured, Yuka Momiki, Asato Miyagawa, Narumi Miura, Ayaka Yamashita, Jun Endo, Risa Shimizu (all Japan)

Almost half of the Japanese squad is drawn from reigning national champions NTV Beleza. A number of Japan's all-time greats have previously passed through the club, including 2011 World Cup winners Homare Sawa, Aya Miyama and Shinobu Ohno.

Bundit Asia - 10 players

Will Russell/GettyImages

Waraporn Boonsing pictured, Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Natthakarn Chinwong, Pikul Khueanpet, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Rattikan Thongsombut, Orathai Srimanee, Orapin Waenngoen, Khwanrudi Saengchan, Phonpirun Philawan (all Thailand)

As many as 10 of Thailand's 23-player squad comes from domestic giant Bundit Asia.

Bayern Munich - 10 players

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Kathrin Hendrich (Germany), Leonie Maier (Germany) pictured, Laura Benkarth (Germany), Sara Dabritz (Germany), Verena Schweers (Germany), Melanie Leupolz (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany), Jill Roord (Netherlands), Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands), Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden)

Jill Roord has already agreed to leave Bayern before the start of next season to join Arsenal, while Sara Dabritz has a deal in place to move to France and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels - 11 players

Masashi Hara/GettyImages

Kim Do-yeon, Lim Seon-joo, Jung Seol-bin, Shin Dam-yeong, Young-ju Lee, Jang Sel-gi, Kim Jung-Mi, Lee So-dam, Kim Hye-ri, Han Chae-rin pictured (all South Korea), Beatriz (Brazil)

There will be 11 players from the city of Incheon's Hyundai Steel Red Angels at the World Cup this summer, with only one of them not from South Korea - Brazilian forward Beatriz.

Manchester City - 12 players

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Janine Beckie (Canada), Karen Bardsley (England), Keira Walsh (England), Steph Houghton (England) pictured, Nikita Parris (England), Jill Scott (England), Demi Stokes (England), Abbie McManus (England), Georgia Stanway (England), Jennifer Beattie (Scotland), Caroline Weir (Scotland), Claire Emslie (Scotland)

Manchester City have already confirmed the arrival of England's Ellen White from Birmingham ahead of next season, although they will be losing fellow Lionesses players Nikita Parris, who will be joining Lyon, and Abbie McManus who is moving to Manchester United.

Chelsea - 12 players

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

Millie Bright (England), Fran Kirby (England), Carly Telford (England), Karen Carney (England), Ji So-yun (South Korea), Ali Riley (New Zealand), Maria Thorisdottir (Norway), Maren Mjelde (Norway), Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) pictured, Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden), Jonna Andersson (Sweden), Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden)

Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl has just finished her final season with Chelsea and won't return to the club after the World Cup. Karen Carney is going to her fourth finals with England, while Scotland's Erin Cuthbert has all the potential to be a tournament breakout star.

Lyon - 14 players

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Sole Jaimes (Argentina), Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada), Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Amandine Henry (France), Eugenie Le Sommer (France), Amel Majri (France), Sarah Bouhaddi (France), Griedge Mbock Bathy (France), Delphine Cascarino (France), Carolin Simon (Germany), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany) pictured, Saki Kumagai (Japan), Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands)

It is perhaps little surprise that Lyon, a club that has won six Champions League titles in the last nine seasons should be sending more than a full XI to the World Cup. But their most famous name, Ada Hegerberg, won't be there as a result of international retirement due to ongoing protest.

Barcelona - 15 players

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Andressa Alves (Brazil), Toni Duggan (England) pictured, Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands), Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Leila Ouahabi (Spain), Vicky Losada (Spain), Marta Torrejon (Spain), Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Patri Guijarro (Spain), Sandra Panos (Spain), Maria Leon (Spain), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Andrea Pereira (Spain)

Barcelona are becoming a growing force in European club football and no other team on the planet is sending more players to this summer's Women's World Cup than the Spanish giants. Those players are not just Spanish, but from a mixture of nations across multiple continents.