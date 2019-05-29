Arsenal Join Man Utd in Race for PSG Defender Thomas Meunier as Unai Emery Eyes €30m Deal

Arsenal are ready to hijack Manchester United's move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, with Unai Emery said to be keen on a reunion with the Belgian.

Meunier established himself as a starter under Emery in Paris, but has lost his place in the lineup since the Spaniard's move to Arsenal last summer.

United have been heavily linked with Meunier but, according to France Football (via Get French Football News), Arsenal could swoop in and sign the right-back this summer.

Emery is keen on finding defensive reinforcements this summer, and a reunion with Meunier is thought to be high on his wish list. PSG are eager to part ways with the Belgian, with current boss Thomas Tuchel preferring both Thilo Kherer and young Colin Dagba in the position.

A switch to Arsenal is an intriguing prospect for Meunier, and he is said to be waiting to see whether the Gunners can seal Champions League football by beating Chelsea in Wednesday's Europa League final before he makes his decision.

The deal would cost around €30m, whilst his salary demands of €3m per year are not thought to be an issue for Arsenal, who may have to act quick to fend off interest from United.

Meunier did manage to start 19 league games in an injury-hit season, but was often overlooked at right-back by Tuchel. As a result, the 27-year-old went public in his frustrations, suggesting that he felt PSG did not want him around anymore.

United are thought to be considering both Meunier and Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but a deal for the former is expected to be far cheaper, which could appeal to both United and Arsenal.

However, with transfer funds at a premium, Emery may have to sell some players to finance the deal. Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck's expiring contracts will free up some money, whilst the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil have all been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.