Dani Carvajal Urges Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos to 'Clarify' Future at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has reiterated that Sergio Ramos is still the team's captain, but stated that he "must clarify" his future amid a reported transfer request.

Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 for a reported fee of £24.3m. Since then, he has won no less than 20 trophies for the club, including four victorious seasons in the Champions League and La Liga.

With the Spaniard's future at the Bernabeu looking uncertain, his teammate Dani Carvajal was quoted by AS, stating: "What is normal is that Ramos receives offers and it’s logical that many clubs want to have his services.

"But the president and he [Ramos] have to clear it up. I would be delighted to have him [in Madrid] next year again.”





The 27-year-old then gave his thoughts on Real Madrid's handling of the situation, adding: "Each one [Ramos, his agent and the club's president] must clarify [about the move]. Ramos is our captain. That word already defines him.

"I will see him on Monday in Las Rozas [Spain’s training camp in Madrid], that is what is important, that he helps us to win games with the national team."

Carvajal also spoke of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard who has been strongly linked with a move to the Spanish Giants in recent times, saying: "He’s a great player; that is everyone’s view. If he comes and is a teammate of ours, I’m sure that he will help us. He’s world class.”

The 28-year-old Belgian has made 51 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring 19 goals and claiming 16 assists.







Hazard has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge previously, but with a transfer embargo in place and the club struggling to compete with both Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, now may be the time for the tricky winger to go.