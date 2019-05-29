Former Liverpool Director Reveals He Was Sacked Over 'Mistake' Signing of Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's former director of football Damien Comolli has heaped praise on the club's fiery centre midfielder Jordan Henderson for his role in their success this season, and revealed the controversy behind his signing for the club.

Comolli was sacked from his position in 2012 and claims the signing of Henderson from Sunderland was the main justification for his dismissal from his role at the club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Henderson experienced a slow start to his Liverpool career following his move from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, leading to the deal being labelled as a mistake on Comolli's part.

Since this rocky beginning to life at Anfield, the England international has cemented his position in Jurgen Klopp's lineup, becoming an essential part of the Reds' latest campaign.

Spectators have grown used to Liverpool's energetic style, to which Henderson's breaking up of play and passing capabilities are vital. He's helped his side to their second successive Champions League Final, as well as a 97-point finish domestically, only bettered by league winner's Manchester City.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Now that the 28-year-old has made an impressive 239 appearances for his current club, Comolli has told The Independent that he believes the purchase of Henderson was far from a mistake.

"I remember the day I was sacked, the owners told me, Jordan Henderson what a massive mistake it was. That was about the only thing they told me," he said.

Comolli put any bitterness over his dismissal aside, adding: "I am obviously very pleased because Jordan played a key part to what is happening at Liverpool.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"The second-leg of the semi-final is just typical Jordan Henderson. The energy he brought to the team, the determination, the commitment, refusing to give up, refusing to lose."

Having lost 3-0 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the first leg, the Reds shocked the footballing world by overturning this deficit with a 4-0 victory at Anfield to book their place in the final.

Henderson and his teammates will be desperate to take their Champions League season one step further though, to overcome Tottenham in the final match of the season and be crowned European champions for the sixth time in their history.