Free Women's World Cup Mode Now Available in FIFA 19

By 90Min
May 29, 2019

EA Sports' FIFA 19 has dropped its latest update which includes a free downloadable mode to play at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The tournament itself kicks off in less than two weeks time, with reigning champions the USWNT expecting to face tough competition from England, Germany and hosts France.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

To celebrate this year's Women's World Cup, the latest instalment in the popular video game series FIFA has provided a free update for all its players to download a playable version of the competition - similar to what they've done with the men's tournaments in previous years.

Confirmed on EA's official website, the new game mode, which is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, features all of the 22 Women's National Teams that qualified for the World Cup.


Players will be able to go into a custom match with any of the teams in a mock World Cup final at Lyon's Groupama Stadium - the venue for the actual final on July 7.


This Women's World Cup game mode is available to play through FIFA 19's Kick-Off section.


Along with having all the official teams and players - EA disclose that Brazil and Chile's squads include 'generic players' - the new update also includes the authentic national team kits, crests and match ball.

The Women's World Cup kicks off between hosts France and South Korea on June 7. 


Home nations England and Scotland face each other in their opening match in Group D just days after, while the other teams in their group Argentina and Japan face each other 24 hours later.

      Modal message