Monaco 'Enter Negotiations' With Tottenham Over Signing of £15m Rated Serge Aurier

Monaco are interested in Serge Aurier and have already entered negotiations with Tottenham in an effort to sign the Ivory Coast full back this summer.





Two years after the north London club swooped in for the then PSG right back as a replacement for Manchester City bound Kyle Walker, Spurs are willing to sell the 26-year-old for the right price, believed to be around £15m, considerably less than the £23m they initially forked out.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to France Football, Monaco are interested in bringing the Ivorian back to Ligue 1 following his unsuccessful stint in England as they look to bounce back from a horrendous league campaign.

Aurier has fallen out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino and also struggled with injuries, making only eight league appearances for the Lilywhites with the Spurs boss preferring Kieran Trippier despite the Englishman having a similarly disappointing season.

The report states the former PSG defender would provide competition for Djibril Sidibe. Monaco are in need of reinforcements following their close call with relegation, just a few years after winning Ligue 1.

Aurier is more than familiar with Ligue 1, having had spells at Lens, Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain, and won France's top flight twice during his time with Les Parisiens.

Interestingly, the rumour comes from French journalist Nabil Djellit, who broke the news of Lucas Moura’s transfer from PSG to Tottenham in 2018.

Trippier's future is also uncertain, with the former Burnley defender thought to be considering his future after being omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League finals.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Manchester United and Napoli have both been linked with the right back and he's reportedly chatted with Tottenham teammates about leaving north London.