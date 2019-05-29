Toni Kroos Drops Trailer for Upcoming Biopic Featuring Several of Football's Biggest Names

The trailer for Toni Kroos' documentary titled 'KROOS' has been released and features appearances from several of footballs biggest names from Zinedine Zidane to Luka Modric and Lionel Messi.

Kroos is coming off a less-than-stellar season with Real Madrid, in which he made 43 appearances in all competitions in a hugely disappointing campaign for the 13-time Champions League winners. Despite the lacklustre season, Kroos signed a new four-year deal to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.

The film follows Kroos' journey from a youth player at Greifswalder SC to his current status as one of the best midfielders in the world with Real Madrid. Stunning footage was on display in the newly released trailer, including an interview from Zidane and world-class filmography from the 2014 World Cup teasing a very encapsulating biopic of the German international.

The midfielder took to Twitter and wrote: "Coming sooooooon!! !! !! Very excited to present you the cover of my movie KROOS which will be released in Germany on July 4th! Love it! You too?"

Kroos is the latest footballing personality to receive the documentary treatment, with Antoine Griezmann and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish featuring in similar films in recent years.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Real Madrid will begin a busy preseason with a match against Kroos' former club Bayern Munich before taking on Arsenal, Atletico and Tottenham to round out the summer.