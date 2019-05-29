Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: How Mauricio Pochettino's Team Could Look in 2019/20

Considering Tottenham Hotspur have done very little transfer business in recent times, they've enjoyed a pretty successful campaign - finishing in a top-four spot and reaching the Champions League final.

They came under their fair share of scrutiny for not making any signings this time last year, but have proven you don't need to spend millions every summer to guarantee success.

It's hard to picture their squad looking overly different to how it looks now come the start of the 2019/20 season, so this might take a bit of imagination.

Nonetheless, they have popped up in the odd rumour here and there so, as unrealistic as it may be, here's how they could lineup if all those rumours were to come true.

Hugo Lloris

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The French World Cup winner has established himself as a vital part of Tottenham's starting lineup and has (usually) repaid his manager's faith with impressive, and often important, performances.

The odd slip up is something we've grown used to seeing from Lloris but, overall, he's a real asset to Spurs who have no reason to make any changes to their last line of defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Statistically one of the best defenders in world football, it's no surprise Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been attracting attention from the Premier League's elite sides.

Current Spurs right back Kieran Trippier has suffered a severe dip in form for both club and country resulting in his exclusion from England's UEFA Nations League squad.

With a steep asking price and interest from Manchester United to contend with, Tottenham will no doubt have to offer big bucks if they wish to replace Tripper with Palace's hottest prospect.

Davinson Sanchez

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With Toby Alderweireld not getting any younger and also being linked with a move up to Manchester, it's likely that Davinson Sanchez will really establish himself as one of the the first names on the teamsheet next season.

The Colombian is Spurs' record signing bought from Ajax for £42m, so it's unlikely that he won't be utilised.

We know how tight Daniel Levy is when it comes to opening his wallet; he'd hate to see that £42m largely go to waste.

Jan Vertonghen

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The big Belgian has spent spells playing as a full-back this season, and, somewhat surprisingly given his stature, largely impressed in doing so.

But with a summer to add to the squad as well as injuries no longer being of concern, it's likely Vertonghen will form a consistent partnership with Sanchez in the centre of defence.

Having grown used to playing alongside his international teammate Alderweireld, Vertonghen now looks likely to be tasked with taming the often erratic Colombian.

Ryan Sessegnon

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Fulham have converted starlet Ryan Sessegnon from a left back to a left midfielder, but he first came onto the scene as a defender, since earning himself the reputation as one of England's most promising prospects.

Thus, he wouldn't have an issue returning to his former position if Tottenham made a move form him, right?

Again, Spurs would likely face competition from Manchester United for his signature, with the club's representatives thought to have already made contact with the relegated side.

Giovani Lo Celso

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

This one is probably the most realistic of them all. Spurs have made more progress than any of the Argentine's other suitors, having submitted a £53m bid for him.

The 23-year-old initially joined Real Betis on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before later making the move permanent.

16 goals from centre midfield doesn't sound too shabby, eh Spurs fans?

Donny van de Beek

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Dutch midfielder has gone largely unnoticed during Ajax's Champions League heroics this season, with Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong taking the majority of the limelight.

Van de Beek scored some vital goals en route to the Champions League semi-final, a run which saw the Dutch champions eliminate both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Joining the club which eventually knocked them out would be somewhat bitter-sweet for Donny.

Dele Alli

Warren Little/GettyImages

You're probably thinking that midfield three is extremely attack-minded and will provide little to no protection for the defence, and you'd be right to think that.

But Spurs have already proven they're pretty secure at the back. They don't need help and goals win games at the end of the day.

Nicolas Pepe

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Frenchman Moussa Sissoko has already stated how much he'd love to see Pepe make the move from Lille to north London.

An impressive campaign from the winger has sparked interest from elite clubs all around the world so, in the words of Sissoko: "why not Tottenham?"

Heung-min Son

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Harry Kane will always grab all the plaudits, but Son has been just as, if not more, important than Kane this season.

The England striker has missed much of the campaign through injury and Son couldn't have done a much better job of filling in for him.

Without his goals against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final, their hopes of claiming the trophy would have been over long before now.

Harry Kane

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The only reason Kane won't be a key part of Tottenham's team next season is if his injury woes continue...or he makes a record breaking move to Real Madrid this summer.

He would be the spearhead of what is a very frightening, albeit unlikely, front three.