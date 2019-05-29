Transfer Rumours: Pepe to Liverpool, Ndombele to Tottenham, Roussillon to Barcelona & More

If you don't know that the transfer window is open by now, then where on earth have you been?

Deals have already been going through for a number of weeks and clubs are now looking to get their big business out of the way ahead of pre-season, which for most teams will kick off in just over a month.

You can keep up to date with all the latest transfer gossip here at 90min, and here's are six bitesize rumours to whet your appetite.

Tottenham Step Up Interest in €70m Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham will look to rival Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to journalist Nabil Djellit.





The France international's signature would force Tottenham into spending a club-record €70m, with their current transfer record set by Davinson Sánchez at €40m (£36m), but it's believed that Spurs are the closest to his signature.





Both Manchester clubs have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

James Maddison Urged to Stay at Leicester City Amid Exit Rumours

David Rogers/GettyImages

Having picked up plaudits and considerable transfer interest following his maiden season in the Premier League, Leicester City playmaker James Maddison has been urged to stay at the King Power Stadium by his teammate Harry Maguire.





"Maddison's had a great first year in the Premier League," Maguire said next week's UEFA Nations League finals, quoted Leicester Mercury. "He’s taken to it really well.





"I think he’s going to learn from being at Leicester and I think he’ll keep improving. So there might be some bids coming in for him but I’m sure Leicester will want to keep hold of him."





Tottenham and Liverpool have most recently been linked with a move for Maddison ahead of the new Premier League season.

Bournemouth Want Jack Butland & Simon Mignolet This Summer

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Eddie Howe has shortlisted Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a potential first-choice goalkeeper at Bournemouth next season, according to The Times.





The Cherries will be losing Arthur Boruc this summer and also face uncertainty over Asmir Begovic's future at the club, but Bournemouth have been told that they will have to pay a club-record fee of £30m for Butland's signature.





Having also missed on signing Nick Pope due to his new contract at Burnley, The Sun adds that Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as a transfer target on the south coast.

Barcelona Eye Wolfsburg's Jérôme Roussillon

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

French defender Jérôme Roussillon has been catching the attention of Barcelona this season during their recent trips to Wolfsburg to scout goalkeeper Koen Casteels.





The 26-year-old only arrived in Lower Saxony last year, but he's already being tipped to move elsewhere after catching the eye as one of the Bundesliga's standout players this season.





Although Barcelona have primarily been watching Wolfsburg as they consider a deal for Casteels, Mundo Deportivo stress that Roussillon, who has previously been hyped by their director of football Eric Abidal, is also now a target for the club.

Arsenal Want Cut-Price Deal for Dortmund Star Mario Götze

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Arsenal are considering reigniting their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Mario Götze, with the German entering the final year of his contract at the Westfalenstadion.





The 26-year-old emerged as a target for former manager Arsène Wenger when he first broke through at Dortmund, but an unsuccessful stint at Bayern Munich coupled with battling illness saw Götze fall of the map.





But Bild (via The Mirror) claim Arsenal are once again monitoring the World Cup winner's future, with Götze coming off the back of a brilliant season playing as a striker under Lucien Favre at Dortmund.

Liverpool 'in Contact' With Nicolas Pépé

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Liverpool have been in contact with the agent of Lille winger Nicolas Pépé as the club considers a possible move for the Ivory Coast international.





Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Castles said: "They have been, I'm told, in contact with Pépé's agent to discuss a deal, to discuss his interest in coming there, what it would cost to bring him there. Lille are aware of this and are awaiting a bid."





Castles added that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have previously been in contact with the French side over Pépé's future at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.