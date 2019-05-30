Eden Hazard Deserves Legend Status at Chelsea After 'Goodbye' in Europa League Final

In the wake of Chelsea's Europa League final win over Arsenal on Wednesday, Eden Hazard confirmed that he believes it was his last ever game for the Blues, claiming: "I think it's goodbye," ahead of a rumoured move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international will leave as the talisman at Stamford Bridge over the last seven years, but a stats package from Opta has shown that Hazard actually deserves to have a much higher status in Chelsea's history books.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

The 28-year-old will call time on his career in west London as one of just three players in the club's history to reach both 50 goals and 50 assists in the Premier League, with his combined tally of 139 placing him in third place behind Didier Drogba (159) and Frank Lampard (237).





Since arriving at the club in a £31.5m deal from French side Lille, Hazard has been involved in more goals across all competitions for the club (191) than any other player during this period, sitting 94 goals clear of Chelsea's next top contributor Willian.

His two goals in what many expect to be his last ever game for the club made him the first player since Mark Hughes in 1991 to score a brace in a major European final for an England club, establishing himself as Chelsea's first ever player to do it in the process.

But it's not just for the Blues that Hazard has been setting records since he arrived in England, as he's attempted (1441) and completed (909) more dribbles in the Premier League than any other player since the start of the 2012/13 season.

Hazard's also drawn more fouls than any other player during that time, as well as created more goalscoring chances, ahead of even the league's most notable playmakers David Silva and Mesut Özil.

The Belgium international will also be leaving the Premier League this summer as the only player to have scored two title-winning goals during his career.

He scored the only goal of the game against Crystal Palace during the 2014/15 season to wrap up the league title for Chelsea, while his equaliser against Tottenham the following season crowned Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City as Premier League champions.