Marcus Rashford Gives Brutal Assessment of 'Rubbish' Manchester United Season

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Marcus Rashford has branded Manchester United's season as 'rubbish' after the club fell to a dismal sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties late last year before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took temporary, then permanent, charge, yet he was unable to inspire the club's ascent up the Premier League table.

England striker Rashford finished the season with 13 goals, but he too was unable to bring any glimmer of success to Old Trafford in what will go down as one of the club's worst season in recent memory. Reflecting on the campaign while speaking to talkSPORT, the 21-year-old was honest in his assessment of United's season.

"It started rubbish," he said, as relayed by The Sun.

"Midway through it got a little bit better and then obviously it was a disappointing end."

Solskjaer's initial caretaker charge looked to be the catalyst for a mid-season revival for the Red Devils, but the Norwegian's improved showings during the beginning of his reign soon came to a crashing halt upon his full-time appointment. After he was given the job permanently, the club won just two of their next ten matches, finishing the Premier League a full 32 points off leaders Manchester City.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, it was the initial winning run Rashford chose to focus on, as he looks for positives ahead of the coming season.

"But we have to look at it from a wider perspective," he added. "If you looked at the the league table in December there was no way you was putting us in question for top four, there was not a chance. Then two months later we was fighting getting into fourth place, into third place, and then we fell short right at the very end."

