Antonio Conte Officially Appointed Inter Head Coach Following Luciano Spalletti's Departure

Antonio Conte has officially been appointed as Inter's new head coach following the departure of Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti produced two top four finishes for I Nerazzurri but they crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage earlier this season and Conte has now stepped in to fill the former Roma manager's shoes at San Siro.

It is Conte's first job since leaving Chelsea last July and he's expected to be tasked with making Inter a stronger force domestically as they look to break Juventus' stranglehold on Serie A.

Conte said, as quoted by the club's website: "A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited. Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me.





"I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter's history. I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."





"I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there," Inter president Steven Zhang added. "I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."

Conte previously managed Juventus, winning three Serie A titles and the Suppercoppa Italiana twice, while he also won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.