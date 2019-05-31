Barcelona Weighing Up Pros & Cons of 'Very Complicated' Deal to Re-Sign Neymar From PSG

Barcelona are said to be weighing up the pros and cons of re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, with the player himself alleged to be keen on a return to Camp Nou after leaving for the French capital in a seismic and controversial €222m transfer two years ago.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Spain practically since arriving in Paris, and not just to Barcelona as Real Madrid have also been strongly mentioned in the rumours.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The 27-year-old moved to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi, but with Neymar again seeing PSG flounder in the Champions League this season and having his own campaign hampered by a broken foot at the hands of rough and ready Ligue 1 defenders for the second time, the sensational rumour is that it remains his 'dream' to return to his former club.

The story comes from Barcelona-based publication SPORT, alleging that Neymar realises he took a step backwards when he left Camp Nou. He is said to still have friends at the club and apparently returns to the city, where he feels more 'comfortable', whenever possible.

Pulling off such a huge transfer is described as a 'very complicated operation'. PSG are under no pressure to sell and certainly wouldn't take a loss on their investment. Exactly how Barcelona plan to afford what would be a world record after already spending €400m on Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho alone in the last two years is one of the biggest obstacles.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

SPORT notes the only way it could happen is if a big name player is included in the deal. It would have to be someone with an elite reputation and market value for PSG to consider - at this point it must be highlighted that there are rumours the French side are eyeing Coutinho.

Even then, Barcelona would likely have to cough up some serious cash, and that would still mean selling off a number of other players. Let's not forget that the Catalans have already committed to the €86m signing of Frenkie de Jong and are still chasing Matthijs de Ligt.

One possible complication that may not be as difficult as previously thought is the relationship between Barcelona and PSG in terms of negotiating.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The way Neymar was ripped from Camp Nou against Barça's wishes caused real hurt. But SPORT explains the frostiness was somewhat repaired by talks over Ivan Rakitic last summer, with seemingly only resistance from the player himself stopping that transfer going ahead.