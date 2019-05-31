Chelsea Reject Opening Real Madrid Bid for Eden Hazard as Los Blancos Plan Unveiling Date

Chelsea have rejected an opening offer from Real Madrid for Belgian forward Eden Hazard, with the La Liga giants' bid coming just 24 hours after the Blues' Europa League triumph.

The former Lille ace signalled his time at Stamford Bridge was over after the 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday but Chelsea are yet to agree to Real's terms, rejecting the first bid.

As reported by AS, Real wanted to unveil the 28-year-old on Monday but they have now been pushed back to 7 June at the earliest, although it seems unlikely the deal will be thrashed out quickly enough for a presentation to take place on that date.

Hazard has hinted all season that his future lies away from London, while rumours of a £115m offer have circulated, but it would appear Chelsea are holding out for a higher fee despite Hazard's evident desire to leave.

The forward's contract at Chelsea runs out at the end of next season but he remains eager to 'fulfil his dream of playing in Madrid', having enjoyed another fine campaign in the Premier League.

Hazard scored 16 goals this season in England's top flight and set up another 15 as Chelsea finished third, qualifying for the Champions League before winning the Europa League to bring Maurizio Sarri's turbulent, cap-throwing first season at the club to a close.

The Belgium international will go down as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players, having scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for the club, winning two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa Leagues.