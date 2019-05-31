Edinson Cavani Nearing PSG Exit as Atletico Madrid Make €45m Offer for Uruguayan's Services

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is edging closer to a move away from the French capital after Atletico Madrid submitted a €45m bid to the Ligue 1 champions.

The Uruguayan international - whose contract with PSG is due to expire in June 2020 - has reportedly now begun negotiations with representatives from the Spanish club. Los Rojiblancos are allegedly prepared to offer him a deal worth €20m-a-season, the same salary as Barcelona-bound superstar Antoine Griezmann. 

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Atleti head coach Diego Simeone is believed to be a huge admirer of the 32-year-old hitman, who struck 24 goals in a mere 33 appearances last campaign. However, that tally is a sizeable drop-off from the previous two years in which he racked up a combined 89 goals in all competitions.


ParisTeam report that Antero Henrique and Thomas Tuchel - the French side's sporting director and manager, respectively - are eager to offload Cavani as a result of both his age and the magnificent collection of forwards they have at their disposal.


The Parisians also have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the two most expensive footballers in history, in their star-studded squad, though club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi remains averse to the idea of selling Cavani.


The Qatari is aware of the former Napoli man's immense popularity amongst the PSG fan-base and does not wishes to create any tension with supporters. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Atletico have made Cavani a key transfer target this summer, with the La Liga outfit searching for a first-rate attacker to replace talismanic co-captain Griezmann.


The World Cup winner revealed his intention to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium following an underwhelming campaign both domestically and in the Champions League, with Barcelona expected to be his next destination.

