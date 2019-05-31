Juventus Kit Leak: Images of Bland New 2019/20 Away Shirt Surface Online

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Images of Juventus' away shirt for next season have been leaked online, with an official release expected on 1 July.

The kit is once again manufactured by adidas, whilst Jeep remain the shirt's sponsors. White is the most prominent colour for the jersey, though there are three pale grey stripes adorning the shoulders and splashes of red dotted across the piece.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

All the featured logos appear in a scarlet shade, with a discreet camouflage pattern - just like that on their recently leaked third kit -  covering the the front, sleeves and back of the shirt.

Online outlet Footy Headlines released photographs of the new design, which is based upon the standard template used by adidas for the upcoming season.

The look is completed by a v-collar, whilst red details also line the sleeves of the jersey. The accompanying shorts have a reversed colour-scheme, though the socks are predominantly white.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo will don the kit as champions of Italy yet again, having blitzed their way to an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

However, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri parted ways with the club in May after failing to deliver the much-coveted, frustratingly-elusive Champions League crown the club's hierarchy so desperately want.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in line to replace him, with the Old Lady reportedly offering the former Blues manager a three-year deal in a big to lure him back to his homeland.

