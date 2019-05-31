Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Claims Any 'Elite Player' Would Now 'Jump' at Chance to Join Reds

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has claimed that any 'elite player' in the world would 'jump at the opportunity' to join the Reds this summer, citing the existing strength of the squad, back office and manager Jurgen Klopp as the reasons why joining the club is such an attractive proposition.

Klopp and Anfield officials like sporting director Michael Edwards have worked in tandem to build one of the best squads in Europe, yielding the third highest Premier League points tally in history this season, as well as a second Champions League final in as many years.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And Werner has told the Liverpool Echo ahead of the European final in Madrid that he sees no reason why the club can't now rival the best of the best as a top destination.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no reason why any elite player wouldn't want to be playing for Liverpool. We have such a strong squad with a strong back office and a manager who I think is one of the greatest managers in world football," the American explained.

"I don't think there is going to be any players who if they were invited to play for Liverpool, wouldn't jump at the opportunity," he added.

That doesn't necessarily mean Liverpool will hit the transfer market in a big way this summer. After investing heavily to build this team in previous transfer windows, Klopp has previously predicted on more than occasion that there won't be a repeat of the recent huge spends.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now, it is more about tweaking and fine tuning to take it to the next level.

"The team is pretty well balanced, so that's how it is. Will it be the biggest transfer window of LFC? No, probably not, but I think it would have been a surprise if I said yes," Klopp said in April.

More importantly, Werner and his fellow executives will respect that and firmly back any plan of action that Klopp and the aforementioned Edwards wish to implement ahead of next season.

"John [W Henry], Mike [Gordon] and I will leave the transfer business to those who know it so well - Jurgen and Michael Edwards," Werner said.

"If they recommend someone then we will support that recommendation. Our role at FSG is to support the manager and the people around him in the best way that we possibly can."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

That appears to be in stark contrast to how things currently work at Manchester United, with speculation that the club has vetoed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's request to sell Anthony Martial because of claims that co-owner Joel Glazer views the Frenchman as Old Trafford's own Pele.

Jose Mourinho was also vetoed in the transfer market last summer, one of the many factors that led to his downfall, while there is now fresh gossip the club will go over Solskjaer's head this summer in their alleged attempts to sign short-term stopgap Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham.