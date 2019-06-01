Bayern Munich Transfers: How Niko Kovac's Team Could Look in 2019/20

The summer makeover at Bayern Munich has already begun.

Although it's unknown whether manager Niko Kovač will be in the dugout next season, the Bundesliga champions are set to give their squad a major facelift before the new campaign.

The club have already got most of their spending out of the way, but big names across Europe are still being linked with a switch to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Here's a look at how Bayern Munich could (but probably won't) lineup on matchday one next season after their busy summer spending spree.

Manuel Neuer

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It's not been an easy ride for Manuel Neuer this campaign, with many Bundesliga fans questioning if the Germany international is truly back to his best after last year's season-long injury.

But in Bayern Munich's biggest game of the season - their DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig - the 33-year-old put in a man of the match display to ensure his side returned the domestic cup to Bavaria for the first time in three years.

There aren't any significant upgrade available in the market either, although don't be surprised if Bayern Munich do invest in another 'one for the future' in between the sticks.

Benjamin Pavard

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Ever since Benjamin Pavard made his 2. Bundesliga debut for Stuttgart against Greuther Fürth in 2016, it seemed destined that the France international would one day be representing Bayern Munich in the big time.





After confirming Pavard's €35m arrival some time ago, fans have been left to wonder if the World Cup winner will play at right-back where he does for Les Bleus, or centrally where he's most prominently featured for Stuttgart.





Either way, Bayern Munich have snapped up an outstanding young defender whose versatility will be invaluable for the club next season.

Niklas Süle

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

If there was any doubt that Niklas Süle had the quality to succeed Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng heading into this season, the 23-year-old's campaign has dispelled any concerns.





His raw pace and power make him a unique centre-back not just for Bayern Munich, but further afield across Europe.





Although at least one of Bayern Munich's veteran defenders will be staying put this summer, Süle has firmly cemented his place in Niko Kovač's first-team.

Lucas Hernandez

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Not many fans crave for their club-record signing to be a defender, but Lucas Hernandez's arrival from Atlético Madrid this summer will be a welcome addition to the French contingent at the Allianz Arena.





His arrival for €80m ahead of the new season will see Bayern Munich smash their previous record - set by Corentin Tolisso - twofold, with the Frenchman's ability to either play through the middle or as a left-back key in the club's decision to sign him.

David Alaba

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Even though Lucas Hernandez could be coming to pick up Bayern Munich's left-back spot, it's unlikely that David Alaba will lose his place in the club's first-team just yet.

It was his goal that ultimately clinched the Bundesliga title for the Bavarians on the final day of the season, and the 26-year-old is still a world class player for the club.

Thiago Alcântara

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Thiago Alcântara has shown time and time again over the years why he's widely considered as one of the best players on the planet, but his new role as a deep-lying midfielder has truly established the 28-year-old as the best in his position.

Thiago's role in recycling the ball, getting back to defend and setting up his teammates in attacking areas is one of Bayern Munich's most underrated assets, and the Spaniard is one of the few irreplaceable players out of the current crop.

Rodri

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite the best efforts of president Uli Hoeness to play down Bayern Munich's interest in Rodri, the club appear to be very interested in luring Lucas Hernadez's teammate to Germany this summer.





The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily scouted by Manchester City and he's at the top of Pep Guardiola's wishlist to replace Fernandinho, having missed out on the chance to sign Jorginho last summer.





But Bayern Munich look set to go toe to toe with the Premier League champions for his signature, even though with €118m already committed to signing new players this summer, they'll want to avoid sparking a bidding war.

Joshua Kimmich

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

One thing that Benjamin Pavard's arrival should do is free up space for Joshua Kimmich to be played in midfield, something that at times both Niko Kovač and Germany manager Joachim Löw have tried to force this season.





The 24-year-old has firmly established himself as European football's best right-back (sorry Liverpool fans, but Trent's not there just yet) and he's always a threat for Bayern Munich going forward, picking up 19 assists across all competitions this season.

But it appears to be increasingly likely that Kimmich will be used further up in midfield next year, while Rafinha's departure means that he can always fill in at right-back when Bayern Munich need him to.

Serge Gnabry

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry hasn't had an easy journey so far in his career, but the Germany international is now proving week in week out why he deserves his place in the starting lineup at Bayern Munich.





He's been directly involved in 22 goals during his first season at the Allianz Arena, reaching double figures for goals scored in the Bundesliga for the third season in a row, having previously enjoyed spells at Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen.

Robert Lewandowski

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern Munich might be close to thinking about signing a new first-team striker, but the 30-year-old is coming off the back of a season where he was involved in more goals than any other campaign in his career.

With 40 goals and 13 assists to his name - matching his combined tally of 53 from the 2016/17 campaign - Lewandowski has walked away from this season with another Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal title to add to the collection, as well as a fourth top scorer award in Germany.

Leroy Sané

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Since Bayern Munich missed out on Leroy Sané in 2016 there's always been a feeling in Bavaria that the Germany international winger was the one that got away - even more so than former Wolfsburg midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.





But with game time coming sporadically at Manchester City, the hottest rumour this summer is surrounding a proposed move which would see Bayern Munich break their transfer record once again to lure Sané to Bavaria.





Although Sané and manager Pep Guardiola don't always see eye to eye, it will still prove to be a very tough deal to get over the line for Uli Hoeness and Co.

Manager & Bench

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Niko Kovač (Manager) - There's not much more that Bayern Munich's manager could have done this season. Winning both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal should earn the Croatian a second term.

Alexander Nübel (GK) - Although Neuer should remain as the club's number one in between the sticks next season, Schalke's wonderkid could very well work as the Germany international's understudy before taking over the reins in the not too distant future.

Mats Hummels (CB) - Even though new additions are coming in, Hummels' experience will be vital for Bayern Munich in all competitions next season.

Leon Goretzka (CM) - It's a toss-up between Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso for this position on Bayern Munich's bench.

Thomas Müller (CAM) - Mr Bavaria himself, the Germany international will still be a big part of the first-team next year and he'll be looking to kick on after being directly involved in 25 goals this season.

Kingsley Coman (LW) - It's harsh to leave Coman out of the starting lineup after his performance in the DFB-Pokal final, but the Frenchman's injury problems will leave him as a squad player if Sané comes in.

Timo Werner (ST) - If a new contract can't be agreed at RB Leipzig then Germany international Werner will be sold this summer, and the 23-year-old has already talked up a move to the Allianz Arena.

Jan-Fiette Arp (ST) - Although there wasn't any confirmation if Arp's move to Bayern Munich would be completed this summer or next, the teenager has all but confirmed the deal by posting a goodbye message to Hamburg.