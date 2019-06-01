Champions League Final: 10 of the Best Good Luck Messages to Tottenham and Liverpool

June 01, 2019

Saturday night will mark only the second ever all-English Champions League final as Liverpool and Tottenham prepare to go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

 

Both sides enjoyed miraculous comebacks in their respective semi finals to reach the final, and the two teams will head into the game with plenty of confidence they can get the job done.

The fans have made the long journey and are all set for what is primed to be an action-packed night, with messages of support flooding in ahead of kick off for both teams.

There have been good luck messages from former players, fellow sports athletes as well as Aa-list celebrity fans. Tottenham will be hoping to win their first European trophy since 1984, and plenty of familiar faces have been getting in touch to wish them well...

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won the competition five times, but they'll be out for redemption after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in last year's final in Kiev.


After coming up short in the race for the Premier League title they'll be even more motivated to win some silverware after what has been a gruelling season for Jurgen Klopp and his men.


Here are some of the good luck messages they have received ahead of the final...

It's set to be a fascinating final with so much on the line for both sides. Will Tottenham end their trophy drought or will Liverpool return to the pinnacle of European football for the sixth time?

